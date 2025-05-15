Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, was among several celebrities who attended Airbnb's Summer Release event on Tuesday. The global, tech-driven hospitality brand, which currently has a market cap valued at $84.84 billion according to Forbes, hosted the event to unveil a range of new features coming to the Airbnb app.

On Wednesday, La La Anthony gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the event, sharing an Instagram post packed with snapshots from different moments throughout the event.

One of the pictures shows her posing with popular comedian Kevin Hart and singer/actress Kelly Rowland. The post also includes pictures of La La alongside other stars like Gabrielle Union-Wade, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sophia Bush, among others.

She captioned the post as follows:

"Love being a part of the @airbnb team! We had the best time at their Summer Release 🌞 it was so nice catching up with everyone!! @bchesky gave us all the info on Airbnb's new Experiences and Services — it's time to plan a trip!!! Who's going?!"

La La Anthony, who is a well-known TV personality and actress herself, lives the celebrity lifestyle and is no stranger to high-profile events like this. In fact, she is fresh off her appearance at the Met Gala, one of the most prestigious events in the fashion world.

She is also the proud mom of rising high school basketball star Kiyan Anthony, her son with former NBA great Carmelo Anthony. Kiyan is set to take the next step in his basketball journey next season, as he gears up to play college ball with the Syracuse Orange.

La La Anthony and son Kiyan Anthony featured in partnership video with Doordash on Mother's Day

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, has quite a good relationship with his mom, La La Anthony, as seen in many of their social media posts. They got to showcase their beautiful relationship, as they featured in a partnership video with DoorDash on Mother's Day last Sunday.

In the video Kiyan anthony is seen asking his mom a series of thoughtful, pre-prepared questions, mostly centered around motherhood. He asked questions like when she feels the most seen of appreciated, to which she answerd saying:

"When you say little things to me, when you tell me how much you appreciate me, when you write me a card, that's when i feel seen and the most appreciated."

In the video, Kiyan also presented his mom with a bouquet of flowers.

