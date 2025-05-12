La La Anthony shares a heartfelt tribute to Kiyan Anthony's grandma on Mother's Day

It is Mother's Day, and actress La La Anthony, the mom of four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, greeted her mother, Carmen Elsa Surillo. The TV host posted a photo of herself and her mom from an event.

"Happy Mother's Day to the best to ever do it @csurillo. Love you mom!!!!!!!" she wrote in her story's caption.

The actress, who just hosted one of the biggest nights in fashion, the Met Gala, on May 5, often attends many big events and even takes her mom to some of them. Carmen Elsa Surillo is always supportive of her daughter and grandson's respective careers, often posting about them or commenting on posts relating to them.

La La Anthony also appeared on a special Mother's Day ad for DoorDash, alongside son Kiyan Anthony. In that ad, Kiyan surprised his mom with a special arrangement filled with flowers and chocolates that he says are La La's favorites. She begins teasing her son, which she usually does in videos featuring the two of them.

La La Anthony reveals Kiyan Anthony's actual Mother's Day arrangement for her

While that arrangement was for a DoorDash ad, Kiyan Anthony did have an actual Mother's Day gift for his mom and it is another flower arrangement. Kiyan also added some balloons and a special message in one of the bouquets.

"Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the whole world. Thank you for always being there for me. IDK what I would do without you. It's me and you forever, Love, Kiyan," read the Mother's Day message from Kiyan Anthony.

Kiyan's arrangement included a big bouquet full of pink roses, some pink balloons and some golden balloons that spelled out the word, "MOM."

La La has been Kiyan's supporter, even driving for hours to different cities to see him play. She was also present when he announced his commitment to Syracuse in November, and was also there during his official visit to the school a year before.

