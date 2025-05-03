Kiyan Anthony's $30 million worth mom La La Anthony showcases her name card as she prepares to host the 2025 Met Gala

The most fashionable night of the year is happening on Monday, and actress La La Anthony is preparing herself to host the 2025 Met Gala. On Saturday, as she and many others are helping out ahead of the show, the $30 million worth actress and influencer showed off her name card which showed she is one of the Met Gala hosts.

La La Anthony proudly showing off her name card ahead of the 2025 Met Gala (Source: Instagram/ lala)

La La Anthony is a well-known fashionista, often gracing the covers of various fashion magazines and events like the Met Gala. For this year, Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has announced this year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which will be all about Black dandyism. Vogue explains this style as:

"More than aesthetics. It has been about identity, power, and resistance. In a world where Black people have been marginalized, the dandy became a figure who defied the rigid categories of race and class that sought to confine them," he said to the magazine.

This year also has an all-African American lineup of co-chairs, and they are Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, and ASAP Rocky, with NBA star LeBron James serving as honorary chair. Much like previous versions of the event, this will be invite-only, however.

As for La La Anthony, the actress has appeared in multiple Met Gala events and will seek to stun many in this year's edition as one of the hosts.

La La Anthony gave son Kiyan Anthony some sage advice about endorsements

Much like her ex-husband, Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony also has a lot of endorsement deals, as she is considered a well-respected actress and TV host. In an interview on the "Richer Lives by SoFi" program, released on Apr. 16, the proud mom of Kiyan Anthony revealed what pieces of advice she gave her son regarding endorsement deals.

“Don't do things just for money, do things that you love," she said to Kiyan. "Sign on to deals that you're passionate about, something that you want to put your name behind, not just like, oh, they're paying me this, so I'm just going to do this and I'm gonna do that, and now you're doing 100 different things just because you want the money. (24:27)

She has remained friends with her ex-husband, Carmelo, and they shared the responsibilities in raising Kiyan. Now, their son is heading to Syracuse University to play for the Orange.

