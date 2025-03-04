"I get sad about that": La La Anthony shares her feelings about son Kiyan Anthony leaving for Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony is a senior at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, and his mom, actress La La Anthony, knows all too well that he will be leaving the nest soon. The four-star shooting guard has already signed his letter of intent with the Syracuse Orange and is soon set to join his new team.

Ad

La La talked about the prospect of her son leaving in an interview with YouTuber Jazmyn Summers, posted on Sunday. While she admitted her excitement, Anthony also shared that felt very lonely.

“I’m super excited for his journey and this next part of his journey,” La La said (Timestamp from 1:04). “But as a mom, you never want your kid to leave the house. It just happens so quickly.

Ad

Trending

I’m still young. I’m like, I’m going to be in this house by myself. I get sad about that, but I am super excited for him and his journey, you know, as a college student, as a college athlete, just as a young man, stepping into his own, like, there’s nothing that I’m more proud of.

Ad

La La has been a very supportive mom to Kiyan Anthony, from accompanying him on official visits to being there for him when he announced that he was going to Syracuse last year on his father Carmelo Anthony's podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn". She also often drives long hours just to see him play and even takes her with him to red-carpet events.

Kiyan Anthony has a tall task ahead of him if he wants to surpass his father, Carmelo Anthony

Kiyan Anthony has admitted that he wants his own path at Syracuse and is aiming to surpass the achievements of his dad, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. This is easier said than done, as Carmelo won the NCAA National Championship in his freshman year at Syracuse.

This is already off to a slow start, as Kiyan failed to make the McDonald's All-American team, which Carmelo did in his senior year. He was taken out of contention he got injured last November and missed much of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback