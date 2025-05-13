What is Blake Lively's Vanzan lawsuit? Daily Mail's Josh Boswell says Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman "had no idea" about it and is "livid"

On May 13, 2025, internet personality Zack Peter shared a clip of his conversation with Daily Mail journalist Josh Boswell on his X handle. The clip, originally uploaded to his YouTube channel on April 22, discusses Blake Lively's "sham lawsuit."

As per a Daily Mail article published April 18, Lively secretly filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni using her company months before suing him for s*xual harassment. The Vanzan lawsuit was filed by Blake Lively's company, Vanzan, against 10 DOE defendants. Lively used this lawsuit to subpoena Justin Baldoni's text messages between him and his PR team.

According to Boswell, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, was unaware of the lawsuit. Boswell remarked that he observed Freedman's body language during their interview to try and gauge whether he was pretending to be unaware, telling Peter that he believed the Vanzan lawsuit took the lawyer aback.

"Look out for what Bryan Freedman does now. I mean, he is livid about this. When I spoke to him, he was like, 'Cannot believe they've done this.' He has not seen the subpoena yet. He had no idea about the Vanzan lawsuit until I actually told him about it... so he's probably going to be filing something," Boswell told Peter.

More about Blake Lively's Vanzan lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment on set and orchestrating a smear campaign against her back in December 2024.

Baldoni, in turn, filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, denying the allegations and accusing the couple of defaming his reputation.

Justin Baldoni at the It Ends With Us New York premiere (Image via Getty)

Lively alleged that Baldoni had launched a smear campaign against her based on text messages released by Baldoni's former publicist, Stephanie Jones. Jones denied leaking the messages and claimed that she was subpoenaed by Lively's legal team.

As per Deadline, it was revealed that four months before Lively's harassment lawsuit, on September 27, 2024, her company, Vanzan, filed a lawsuit against 10 unnamed defendants.

The lawsuit stated:

"[They] have participated, and may continue to participate, in efforts to harm plaintiff, including by: failing to act in plaintiff's best interests, taking actions to their personal benefit at plaintiff's expense, failing to freely communicate with plaintiff regarding matters that impact plaintiff's business and reputation, and disclosing to third parties and failing to keep strictly confidential plaintiff's confidential and/or private information."

On October 1, Lively's legal team subpoenaed Jones for any material Baldoni had that concerned, related to, referred to, or applied to Lively starting December 1, 2022. According to Deadline, the lawsuit was withdrawn on December 19, 2024, a day before Lively sued Badoni for s*xual harassment.

On April 19, 2025, media personality Zack Peter alleged that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were involved in an affair on the set of Green Lantern, where they met, before their marriage in 2012. In an April 24 video, he also claimed that Lively could have possibly stalked Reynolds before they started dating.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the 2025 TIME100 Gala (Image via Getty)

Peter also alleged that Lively's company, Vanzan, which was founded in 2008, could possibly be an amalgamation of hers and Reynold's hometowns.

"[Ryan's] social media handle is "Vancity", which is in reference to Vancouver, which is where he grew up. Could "Zan" be a reference to Tarzana, where she grew up?" he contemplated.

Meanwhile, as reported by Deadline, Blake Lively's legal team affirmed that there was no wrongdoing on their part, stating that they used "entirely lawful and appropriate" measures.

