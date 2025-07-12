“They told him twice!” — Andy Signore reveals that Blake Lively’s legal team told his lawyer the Google subpoenas were fake

Andy Signore recently called out Blake Lively's lawyer for reportedly "lying" after receiving an email from Google regarding the legal conflict between Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Ad

On July 11, the Popcorned Planet host reported receiving an email from Google, informing him that the company had been served a subpoena requesting information related to his account in connection with the ongoing legal conflict.

Ad

Trending

However, Signore clarified that he wasn't sure if the email was legitimate, and Google could not confirm its authenticity either. He further noted that other content creators reporting on the legal conflict had also received it.

The next day, Andy Signore shared that Team YouTube had confirmed the email sent from Google was indeed legitimate. Team YouTube's response stated,

"Update – the email you shared above is legitimate and was sent as part of our user notice policy for legal matters. We appreciate your vigilance in checking whether the sender email is legitimate (in this case, it is) and your patience while we looked into this. We're addressing the conflicting support info you received with our teams to avoid confusion in the future."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In contrast, when his attorney contacted Manatt, a law firm representing Blake Lively, they claimed the email was "fake."

"So, we called Ezra's [the leader of Manatt’s employment and labor practice and Blake Lively's attorney] office, and they told him twice that it was fake. Twice! They told Nate, the lawyer," Signore claimed.

Also read: Andy Signore sets up a GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds to support his fight against Blake Lively’s subpoena

Ad

"This is shameful" — Andy Signore calls out Blake Lively's law firm over Google subpoena response

Furthermore, in the video, Andy Signore shared that a receptionist at Manatt told his attorney three times that the emails were fake. However, he was unable to believe them, so he contacted the firm himself and made it clear he was recording the conversation for the record.

Ad

"But it still wasn't enough for me because I don't trust these people. They are so damn shady. So what did I do? I called them myself, and I told them we were recording, and I said I want it on the record. I want to play what they told me because this is shameful."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While on a call with Manett's receptionist, Signore asked if she could connect him with someone in the office who could go on record to confirm whether the subpoenas were real.

In response, the receptionist told him that she wasn't sure about it because she only handles reception duties.

"I'm not too sure. I don't believe so," the receptionist stated.

She added that they were instructed by Ezra Hudson (Lively's lawyer) to take messages for the time being, as they were also trying to "figure out" the situation.

Ad

In response, Signore shared with the viewers that the law firm representing the Gossip Girl alum had been "exposed," as they first told his lawyer that the Google subpoena was fake but later said they weren't sure.

"Figuring what out? What do you mean figuring it out? This is legal stuff. These are deadlines. This is important stuff. Figure what out? Why didn't you say yes? 'We did, you know, that is real, we can call back you later with the details?' There's a million ways to professionally respond to that. Shame on you," Signore stated.

Ad

The podcaster further expressed frustration over the legal correspondence involving his private data and over how Manett allegedly lied to his lawyer about the Google subpoena being fake.

"So, not only am I still shook at all the way that they lied to my counsel, they lied to my counsel. Not only that, this is real. According to YouTube, they want our data. I am floored by this. I am absolutely floored," Signore added.

Ad

Other content creators, including Kjersti Flaa, who has been actively reporting on the Lively vs. Baldoni legal conflict, have also received the same email from Google as Andy Signore.

Also read: When is Blake Lively's deposition? Zack Peter reacts to "big, hot mess" as actress requests "yet another extension" in ongoing legal drama

Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face each other in court in March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More