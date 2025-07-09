When is Blake Lively's deposition? Zack Peter reacts to "big, hot mess" as actress requests "yet another extension" in ongoing legal drama

As the conflict between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively escalates, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter shared insights on Lively's upcoming deposition, scheduled for July 17, 2025, according to court documents obtained by People Magazine.

The date for Blake Lively's deposition was revealed through a motion for an extension filed by the attorneys representing the publicists linked to Justin Baldoni, who received subpoenas from Lively.

An email dated July 2, included in the filing, stated, "Lively’s deposition is set for July 17." However, it hasn't been officially confirmed by Lively's representatives. Subsequently, on July 9, Zack Peter claimed that Lively is asking the judge presiding over their case for an "extension" for her "deposition" and "fact discovery" until September 30.

"Well, Blake [Lively] is back running her gums, asking the judge for yet another extension. She wants to extend depositions and fact discovery until September 30th. Now, mind you, her deposition was scheduled for last month, and it got pushed, so now we're asking for another extension," Peter claimed.

Reacting to her deposition date revealed by the outlet, Peter expressed uncertainty about whether that date still stands.

"We'll see if it sticks to that, but her deposition is scheduled and ready to go, but she says that she just needs more time to get her case together because, you know, all this evidence that she claims that she has, she doesn't."

Peter claimed Justin Baldoni, on the other hand, is fighting the extension on "fact discovery," insisting that they are fully prepared.

"Even Baldoni is giving Blake potential dates to depose him and his team. They're giving her options, saying, 'Hey, depose us, here are some options, let us know what works for you.' She still won't schedule anything," he added.

Explaining why she needs an extension, Peter claimed that Lively said she has potentially 50,000 hours of footage from It Ends With Us that she needs to review to prove her case.

However, Peter added that Baldoni's team threw "a little shade," suggesting that Lively is asking for an extension to review the footage so she can align what's on the footage with her testimony during her deposition.

"It's a big hot mess," Peter commented.

It is worth noting that, as of now, Lively's official deposition date is July 17, and there has been no official notification from her team confirming the extension.

Justin Baldoni's attorneys take on Blake Lively's deposition

Bryan Freedman standing outside the Menendez Brothers resentencing hearing at Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

During his interview with TMZ Live on June 10, Justin Baldoni's chief attorney, Bryan Freedman, stated that he would ask Blake Lively questions under penalty of perjury, and she would need to provide evidence and tell the "truth of the stories" during her deposition.

"We have all of the video tape, all the footage. We have, you know, the text messages and we have emails. We're gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired," Freedman added.

Talking about his client, Justin Baldoni, he explained that Baldoni's main focus is on being "vindicated."

"He knows who he is. He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done… He's waiting for his day in court," Freedman continued.

In another interview with People Magazine, published on May 8, 2025, Freedman suggested that Blake Lively's team should hold her deposition at Madison Square Garden.

"Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count. Hold the deposition at MSG [Madison Square Garden], sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse," Freedman stated.

As new details continue to emerge about the conflict between 'It Ends With Us' co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, they are scheduled to face each other in court in March 2026.

