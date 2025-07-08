“We’re doing it for the opposite reason” — Zack Peter slams The New York Times op-ed accusing creators of sharing anti-Blake Lively content

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter has slammed a New York Times op-ed after the latter accused content creators of sharing anti-Blake Lively content. This came after, on July 7, 2025, the New York Times published a guest essay with the title, “Blake Lively vs. the ‘Misogyny Slop Ecosystem.’”

In his July 7, 2025, YouTube video, the media personality noted that the new op-ed made him “very angry.” Peter also slammed The New York Times for continuing to double down on their support of Lively, while continuing to drag anybody who has any sort of critique of the actress.

The 32-year-old shared his opinion on content creators being dragged into the Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni drama, saying:

“I don't get why they have such a heart on for us… A few of the things that they call us gossipmongers, they call us drama mongers. They say that we don't know yet how much of this online chatter was orchestrated by Baldoni’s team.”

Claiming that the actresses’ lawsuit had hurt other women, Zack Peter added:

“I think she's the one that's hurting women… That's the part that I think they're really struggling to understand is that we're not doing this to take down women. Because that's kind of what she regurgitates all throughout this article is that we're doing this in an effort to take down women when it's like actually no, we're doing this for the opposite reason, you know because we're upset.”

Meanwhile, Zack Peter, in his video, also recalled how, last month, Judge Lewis J. Liman threw out Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against his former It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively. He also called out the A Simple Favor actress for her “ridiculously egregiously exaggerated” complaints and claimed that there was “no harassment” that went down on the set of the film in the way that Lively is trying to frame it.

Zack Peter backs fellow content creators after they were allegedly subpoenaed by Blake Lively

Zack Peter, in his YouTube video, also backed his fellow content creators, including Perez Hilton, after they were reportedly subpoenaed by Blake Lively for their alleged online support for Justin Baldoni.

In a July 1, 2025, published article, TMZ shared that a source claimed that internet personalities, including Hilton, Andy Signore, and Candace Owens, have all been subpoenaed to turn over any and all communications with Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties.

Peter, in the video, bashed the writer of The New York Times op-ed and said:

“So the fact that she's like intentionally reducing Perez to being a gossip hound or Kjersti Flaa to being a press junket reporter when I'm sorry, what do you do, ma'am? Oh yeah, you have a cute little f*cking newsletter. Okay, got it. You're not much better than the rest of us. As much as you want to act like you are, because the New York Times is willing to publish your op-ed, to one, protect themselves and their reputation, and two, protect Blake Lively, because I don't know, they feel like there's some sort of value that they gain in maintaining that relationship with her.”

Notably, the subpoenas are reported to come after the judge allowed Blake Lively to gather evidence to prove that Justin Baldoni orchestrated the alleged smear campaign to damage her reputation. Meanwhile, according to People, Lively is scheduled to be deposed by Baldoni's lawyers on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

