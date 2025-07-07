"She just wanna keep it on the low low low!" Zack Peter shares hilarious parody song about Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively on It Ends With Us set

Pop culture commentator Zack Peter has been actively talking about the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle. The podcaster recently took a jibe at the Gossip Girl alum in a parody song.

On July 6, Zack shared a video on his social media handles with the following caption.

"If Justin Baldoni wrote a song about Blake Lively while on the set of It Ends with Us."

In the video, Zack can be seen lip-syncing to the following lyrics of Hoodie Allen's Pretty Face.

"Yeah. Goddamn. She got a pretty face, but she don't want anyone to know. She hit me up like, 'come back to my place,' but she just wanna keep it on the low low low. Only call me when it's late, why you only call when you're alone?"

Zack Peter can be seen making references to the breastfeeding issue that took place between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In her lawsuit, Blake Lively alleged that Justin Baldoni entered her makeup trailer uninvited while she was breastfeeding.

However, later Baldoni's legal team claimed that Lively invited Baldoni into the trailer, citing text messages from 2023.

In the video, Zack took a dig by using fake breast pumps made from cups.

The podcaster also incorporated Blake Lively's Betty Booze drink to make certain references and displayed a picture of Ryan Reynolds in the background.

Zack Peter also insinuated other issues that have surfaced in the legal drama so far. He used body mist in the video. Peter can be spotted in the video donning a t-shirt with the text "never with teeth."

A closer look at the cryptic references Zack Peter made in the parody song about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

According to a February 2 report from The New York Post, Justin Baldoni's legal team shared some texts exchanged between the co-stars of It Ends With Us on a lawsuit-centric website made by Baldoni.

In one of the shared texts from April 2023, Lively reportedly texted the following to Baldoni during a discussion of the rooftop scene creation.

“If you knew me (in person) longer you’d have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball busting will play. It’s my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth,” Lively's alleged text read.

Zack Peter used a t-shirt in the parody song video with the text "never with teeth." An Instagram user highlighted this antic of Zack while laughing at it.

A user's reaction to Zack Peter's video on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni (Image via Instagram/@justplainzack)

Zack Peter also used a fake breast pump in the video, which was a dig at Lively's allegation about Baldoni entering her trailer while she was breastfeeding.

As per the LAD Bible, Justin Baldoni's legal team released some text messages to bust Lively's allegations of sexual harassment.

In one of the shared text exchanges between them, Lively allegedly invited Justin Baldoni into the trailer while she was breastfeeding. The text read,

"I'm just pumping in our trailer if you want to work out our lines."

Baldoni's team claimed that the text is from June 2023 and questioned why she invited Baldoni into her personal space when she faced "uncomfortable" situations with the It Ends With Us director.

Recently, Blake Lively has allegedly subpoenaed podcasters like Candace Owens, Perez Hilton, and Andy Signore, requesting their communication copies with Justin Baldoni.

It was an attempt to explore whether they were a part of an alleged smear campaign against her.

