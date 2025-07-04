“It makes no sense” — Andy Signore questions how TMZ learned about Blake Lively’s subpoenas for the creators before they did

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ongoing legal drama has reportedly taken a new turn involving online personalities. According to an exclusive article by TMZ dated July 1, 2025, the It Ends With Us actress has subpoenaed notable media personalities, including Perez Hilton, Andy Signore, and Candace Owens.

The news outlet alleged that the 37-year-old actress had called these three content creators to court in a quest to prove her It Ends With Us co-star’s alleged smear campaign. As per the TMZ source, Hilton and fellow creators Signore and Owens were given notice of subpoenas to turn over any and all communications they had with Baldoni, his legal team, and the Wayfarer parties.

However, after TMZ reported this new development in Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni, Andy Signore took to YouTube to share his thoughts. On Thursday, July 4, 2025, Signore shared a video on his Popcorned Planet channel, questioning how the news outlet learned about the A Simple Favor actress' subpoenas for the content creators before they did.

“Who would have told TMZ first? How did TMZ notice first before even my process server did? Like, make that make sense. It makes no sense. It makes no sense.”

The YouTube personality also noted that TMZ was the first to email both Candace and him about this new development. Andy Signore affirmed that he had “never spoken” to Owens before, but he respects what she has done with reporting on Justin Baldoni.

Andy Signore calls Blake Lively's subpoenas “ridiculous” amid TMZ’s report

Andy Signore, who is also a writer and director, opposed Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds’ subpoenas in his YouTube video on Thursday. He said:

“How insane, in my opinion, Blake and Ryan are. How desperate they are because what they're asking for is ridiculous. The reason I believe they're doing this is they're trying to muddy the waters to make myself, Candace, Perez, all of us, seem like we are paid shills, who are you know in on it.”

The content creator seemingly warned Blake Lively of dragging his name in the ongoing battle around the It Ends With Us legal drama, which began with a string of accusations around mistreatment on the film’s set. He further added:

“I don't care if you serve me or not. You will not attempt to destroy my journalistic integrity with your shenanigans. I am still floored by this… I'm shook. Not because they got me, and I'm worried and I'm nervous. No, no. I'm shook at how delusional they've gotten.”

Meanwhile, Candace Owens said in a statement to People that she has “not received any subpoena yet,” but appreciated Blake’s team “leaking” this information to TMZ.

“I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed,” Owens said.

Notably, Andy Signore, in his video, praised his fellow content creator, Candace Owens, for her work and everything that she has built. The YouTube personality noted that the 36-year-old American political commentator is “no joke” and claimed neither has been subpoenaed.

Perez Hilton, who has also been covering the Blake Lively v. Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us legal battle, shared his response to the alleged notice of subpoenas on his social media platform.

In June, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. While his countersuit alleged extortion and defamation, Baldoni's legal team declined to amend their case but is moving forward with their claims. Their trial is scheduled for March 2026.

