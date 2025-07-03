“They got him for the easiest and the weakest one” — Zack Peter claims that the prosecutors didn’t “present a strong case” in Diddy’s trial 

Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted on the two most serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Pop culture commentator and podcaster Zack Peter has now commented on it in his latest video.

In a July 2 video, Peter said that, in his opinion, the press and prosecution allegedly "overhyped" the trial, and it ended up being a "big bust."

"Based on what we were seeing, a lot of us were very skeptical that Diddy was going to go down for anything. And I feel like of all of the claims of all the charges they had against him, they got him for the easiest and the weakest one," Peter said.

While explaining the transportation for prostitution charge against Diddy, Peter claimed that Cassie opened up and said that she was happy. Peter also talked about Colonel Kurtz's theory on Cassie's involvement in the case.

Colonel Kurtz is an Instagram page with the handle @colonelkurtz99 that posts pop culture content. In the theory, it was alleged that the prosecution might have persuaded Cassie to testify; otherwise, they would have charged her as well.

Zack then talked about the possibility of an appeal by the prosecution while appraising their effort in the case.

"Can the prosecution win on appeal? Could the judge override? I mean, you can appeal it. You can take it to the appellate court. Like, you can do all of that. Sure. But like, the reality is they [the prosecution] didn't present a strong case. That's just the cold, hard reality," Zack said.

Zack added that he is "not denying" that Diddy wasn't doing "other really shady stuff." However, he claimed that the prosecution didn't present a strong case, as the case "deflated" after Cassie's testimony, who was the prosecution's star witness.

"I'm not saying that Diddy didn't do other really shady stuff, right? But what I am saying is from what the prosecution presented in court wasn't very strong. It just wasn't," he claimed.

Zack Peter further dissected Diddy's trial verdict

Zack Peter said that he had earlier talked about the possible verdict. In a July 2 video, while replying to a user who commented that the prosecution should have gone with DV charges, Peter said:

"I said that from day one. I was like, If this were a case about possession charges, if this were a case of DV charges, if this were a case of, you know, transportation for purposes of prostitution, like, yeah, sure, you have him on all of those things."

Furthermore, in the episode, Peter claimed one of the reasons behind the prosecution's weak case was that Cassie was the prosecution's strongest witness. However, according to him, the defense weakened it with the evidence they presented.

"I don't want to invalidate Cassie's experience... But the hard part was the defense really just ripped apart her testimony with the evidence that they presented, the text messages that they presented, and the fact that she kept saying that she loved him," Zack added.

Zack said that "criminal" and "freaky" are two different things. He went on to say that although he was "not happy" with Diddy's acquittal, the prosecution's case was insufficient to say.

Peter further reiterated that the prosecution's preparation was weak and added:

"I don't believe anybody was paid off. I don't believe the judge was corrupt. I think it was just a poor case. This is not about power and money."

According to CNN live trial updates, after a seven-week-long trial, Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was facing five counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking, was found guilty on two counts of transporting for prostitution. The rapper was also denied bail, and now he will remain imprisoned till the judge sentences him.

