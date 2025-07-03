Cassie’s lawyer slams Diddy’s defense for calling her a “winner,” claims “no amount of money” can erase decade-long abuse and alleged rape

Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, has slammed Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense over comments on Ventura. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo called Cassie a "winner" after she was reportedly paid $20M as a settlement for her 2023 lawsuit against the rapper.

In a recent interview with CNN, Wigdor criticized Agnifilo's statement, claiming no amount of money could overturn the alleged decade-long abuse Ventura had to endure.

“She endured 10 years of abuse where she had to engage in days long sexual acts with UTIs, she alleged that she was she was raped. And so to call her a winner, even though she did get $30 million part from, as she testified, part from Sean Combs, part from the hotel, no amount of money is going to ever undo what she had to endure and what she had to go through,” he remarked.

Ventura's attorney added:

“Both she and I didn’t really take well to that as her being ‘a winner’.”

Additionally, he criticized the defense for calling the Diddy-Ventura dynamic a "modern love story."

“Calling those sorts of behaviors as a modern-day relationship, you know, saying that she enjoyed sex, you know, saying she was a gangster, things like that — I don’t think that even with the jury verdict that they would have given that any credit,” he remarked.

Ventura and Combs were engaged in an on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. In November 2023, the former sued the latter under New York's Adult Survivors Act. The R&B songstress accused Combs of rape, physical abuse, sexual assault and forced participation in sexual acts. However, the lawsuit was settled out of court within 24 hours.

What did Cassie's attorney say about the Diddy trial verdict?

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Douglas Wigdor was also asked to provide his opinion on the verdict of the Diddy trial. On Wednesday, July 2, Sean Combs was declared guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution of sex workers, and his ex-girlfriends, Ventura and "Jane." However, the rapper was acquitted on three charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Speaking about the latest verdict, Wigdor acknowledged that it wasn't "the exact outcome that we wanted." He asserted that they would've liked to see the rapper declared guilty of the RICO charges.

“Obviously, we would’ve liked to have seen convictions on the RICO charges and the sex-trafficking charges, but Cassie prompted this investigation by the Southern District and now Sean Combs stands before this court as a convicted felon of two crimes,” he claimed.

As of this writing, Combs has been denied bail by Judge Arun Subramanian owing to his alleged "disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence." He also declared a remote hearing on Tuesday, July 8, to address the sentencing scheduling.

