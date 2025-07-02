Inside Diddy trial: What is a partial verdict? Legal expert explains why jury deadlock on rapper's RICO charges is "not surprising"

The federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs took a dramatic twist on July 1, 2025, when jurors delivered a partial verdict. Notably, they convicted the rapper of four of the five charges against him, remaining deadlocked on the charge of racketeering conspiracy. A partial verdict is one in which a jury reaches a decision on some charges but remains undecided on others.
Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 31(b) permits judges to render verdicts on counts that have been resolved, enabling the jurors to continue to deliberate regarding those that have not. If no such agreement is made, the judge can declare a mistrial on the deadlocked charge, which could result in a retrial.
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig stated that it was "not surprising" that the jury was having difficulty reaching a unanimous decision on the charge at the heart of the case, known as RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), given the complexity of such cases.
“Let me say it’s not surprising, by the way, that there’s a potential hang or there’s some issue on the RICO conspiracy, because that’s the most complicated charge," Honig told CNN.
"You have to show there’s an ongoing criminal organization or enterprise here, and you have to show that they agreed with Sean Combs to commit two or more underlying crimes. It’s the most complicated charge. It’s not surprising that’s the one that’s given the jury the most trouble,” Honig added.
Partial verdict in Diddy case explored
The jury in Diddy's case confirmed it had reached verdicts on the following charges:
- Count 2: Sex trafficking (pertaining to Cassie Ventura)
- Count 3: Transportation for prostitution (Ventura & others)
- Count 4: Sex trafficking (pertaining to "Jane Doe")
- Count 5: Transportation for prostitution ("Jane Doe").
However, jurors remained divided on Count 1: Racketeering conspiracy, which carries a potential life sentence. RICO cases are inherently complicated. Prosecutors must prove whether or not an ongoing criminal enterprise existed, the defendant's involvement with such enterprises, and that there were at least two predicate acts within a 10-year span.
These predicate acts include kidnapping, bribery, drug distribution, sex trafficking, and witness tampering, among others.
Judge Arun Subramanian ordered jurors to continue deliberations Wednesday, stopping short of declaring a mistrial on the RICO charge. The jury also had signaled deep divides, with one note that said some jurors had “unpersuadable opinions.”
“We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides,” the note read.
The judge may issue further instructions urging jurors to reconsider their positions. If no consensus is reached, the government can try Diddy again on the racketeering charge. If convicted on any of the four decided charges, Combs could still face significant prison time, even without a RICO conviction.
Combs has denied all the allegations during the trial, and his defense has maintained that his past relationships were consensual. According to TMZ, Diddy was visibly tense as the partial verdict was read, and comforted his mother, Janice Combs, telling her he loved her. He was also seen talking to his six children.
While deliberations resume on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the jury’s ultimate decision on the RICO charge will likely determine whether Diddy faces a second trial or if the case concludes with the verdicts already reached.