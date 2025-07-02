“He never did anything dangerous to me”- Gina Huynh defends Diddy, says she’s not worried if he’s freed from prison amidst pending verdict

Gina Huynh, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former girlfriend, stated that she was "not scared" if the rapper was freed from prison after potentially winning his ongoing sex trafficking trial. The jury is still deliberating Combs' verdict at the time of writing this article, and it is unclear when the verdict will be announced.

The Shade Room reportedly caught up with Gina Huynh outside a Whole Foods in Las Vegas on June 30, 2025. They questioned her about her ex-partner's trial and impending verdict. When asked if she thought the rapper had a chance of winning the sex trafficking trial, Huynh responded that she didn't know.

Additionally, the interviewer asked her if she was scared that her life would be threatened in the event of Combs winning the trial, to which she replied that she wasn't scared.

"I mean, he never did anything dangerous to me. I’m not scared,” Huynh said.

Gina Huynh had accused Diddy of abusing and assaulting her during a 2019 interview with Tasha K, years before Cassie Ventura filed her lawsuit against the rapper in November 2023, citing similar allegations.

Exploring Gina Huynh's accusations against Diddy

In June 2019, Gina Huynh appeared on an interview with Tasha K on her talk show Unwine with Tasha K. During her interview, Gina detailed the alleged abuse she faced during her five-year relationship with Diddy. Huynh claimed she met the Bad Boy Records founder in 2014 at his Miami home when she was 22, adding that he was nearly two decades older than her at the time.

In the interview, Gina Huynh alleged that he "mentally, emotionally, and physically" abused her during their five-year relationship between 2014 and 2019. She also said that Diddy would compare her to Ventura, whom he had been dating on and off around the same time.

“He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me. He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I’m the bad one, she’s a good one,” Huynh said.

Huynh claimed the rapper had once "stomped" her on her stomach and dragged her by the hair. She also recounted an alleged incident where the rapper allegedly "mush[ed] [her] face like really hard and made [her] nose bleed" after she shook hands with a male celebrity.

During her interview with Tasha K, Gina Huynh further alleged that Diddy got her pregnant on two separate occasions, claiming he volunteered to pay for her to undergo an abortion. According to The Mirror, Huynh alleged that the first pregnancy occurred in 2014, claiming that the rapper offered her $50,000 "to get rid of it."

"He was like, 'you're going to get an abortion, right?' Then I was like, 'I don't know, I don't know yet.' And then he offered me $50,000 to get rid of it. I just loved him. And I just ... I wanted to, I was trying to prove, that I wasn't the girl that wanted him for money," Huynh said.

She claimed she didn't take the money but proceeded with the abortion to prove her love for him. Huynh claimed the second pregnancy was in 2018, and she allegedly underwent an abortion for the second time because Combs pressured her by threatening to kick her out of the home.

Gina Huynh's name was mentioned in Diddy's trial

Gina Huynh's name came up numerous times during Diddy's trial. According to CNN, Cassie Ventura claimed she “was really upset” about Diddy allegedly dating a woman named "Gina" during her testimony.

In May, Ventura testified that she argued with Diddy multiple times over "Gina," adding that she ended her relationship with the rapper after seeing a picture of them in 2018. Ventura reportedly confronted Diddy about the picture, texting him:

"I just don’t trust anymore. That last shot put the nail in the coffin…she never went away…"

Meanwhile, Kerry Morgan, Ventura's ex-best friend, testified that Gina was a "big problem" to the singer's relationship with Diddy. Morgan also testified that she thought the rapper got Gina pregnant.

Expand Tweet

According to ABC News, Gina Huynh was the alleged "Victim-3" mentioned in Combs' indictment (unsealed in September 2024). Meanwhile, "Victim-1" was Cassie Ventura, and "Victim-2" was another former girlfriend who anonymously testified under the pseudonym "Jane."

Despite not being called to testify during the trial, Huynh's name was reportedly mentioned over 120 times throughout the proceedings. The prosecutor, Christy Slavik, even dubbed her a "main character" in the trial. Slavik alleged that Huynh was coerced into "freak offs" or "hotel nights" similar to Ventura and Jane.

“We know that there was violence against Gina and we know that Gina was in a long-term relationship with (Combs), that I think most witnesses have testified was extremely toxic," the prosecutor added.

However, lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that the prosecution did not call Gina Huynh to testify because they feared her testimony might damage their case against Combs.

In other news, the jurors in Diddy's trial have reached a verdict for four out of the five counts against the rapper after two days of deliberation. However, they have reportedly deadlocked on the most serious offense, which is the racketeering charge, as jurors on both sides hold "unmovable" opinions.

Judge Arun Subramanian urged the jury to resume deliberating to reach a unanimous decision on all counts. Jurors will continue deliberation on July 2, 2025.

