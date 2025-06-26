“Chapters in the same book”: Prosecutor links Diddy’s assaults on “Jane” & Cassie, accuse him of running a “criminal enterprise”

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial enters its sixth week, on June 26, 2025, Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik presented the government's closing arguments in the same.

During the prosecution's closing argument, Slavik mentioned Diddy's alleged assaults on two former girlfriends. Notably, they were Cassie Ventura, whom he dated from 2007 to 2018, and "Jane," whom he dated from 2021 to 2024, as reported by CNN's live coverage.

Linking Cassie's March 2016 assault to Jane's incident in 2024, the prosecution remarked:

"They’re not separate stories, they’re chapters in the same book. The story of Sean Combs and the criminal enterprise he led, made up of his inner circle."

In May 2024, five months after Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against Diddy was settled, CNN released a footage from the lobby of the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, dated 2016. There, the rapper is seen dragging Cassie and kicking her as she tries to leave the hotel.

Meanwhile, during her testimony on June 9, 2025, "Jane" recalled a violent incident from June 18, 2024, when Diddy allegedly physically abused her.

Jane recalled fighting with Diddy during their date night, when she brought up a woman she believed the rapper was romantically involved with. She admitted pushing him onto a marble countertop and throwing glass and candles at him.

In response, Diddy followed her as she ran through different rooms, kicked doors, and attacked her. She eventually escaped the house and ran six blocks. Jane alleged that as she returned home after two hours, the rapper hit her more and pressured her into participating in an intimate act with an adult performer.

The prosecutor added that Combs' criminal enterprise served his every desire through a "methodical pattern of violence, coercion and manipulation."

"The defendant counted on silence and shame to keep his crimes hidden. He thought that his fame, wealth, and power put him above the law, but over the course of this trial, his crimes have been exposed," US Attorney Slavik added.

She reminded the jurors about how Combs allegedly "forced, threatened, and manipulated" Cassie and Jane "again and again" to engage in sexual activities with escorts for "his own entertainment."

The prosecution accuses Diddy of not taking "no" for an answer

Furthermore, in their closing argument, Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik reminded the jury of the past several weeks of witness testimonies, asserting that Combs ran a "criminal enterprise."

"He doesn’t take no for an answer and now you know about many crimes the defendant committed with members of his enterprise," she added.

The prosecutor further said that Combs was "at the top of his enterprise," which was his "kingdom," where everyone was there to "serve him," as reported by Sky News.

She stated that his close inner circle was there to "serve his needs," which included his former chief of staff Kristina Khorram, D-Roc, and Uncle Pauli from his security team. This also included a "a rotating case of assistants" who were "young and eager," and did not "blink an eye" to serve Diddy's needs.

"When your boss asks you to buy drugs you are agreeing to a crime, when you lock his girlfriend in a room after he stomped on her face you are agreeing to commit a crime together and that is what racketeering conspiracy is," Slavik added.

Since May 13, 2025, a total of 34 witnesses have taken the stand in the rapper's trial, each providing key pieces of testimony. The defence will begin their closing argument on Friday.

