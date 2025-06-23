Defense highlights texts between Diddy & "Jane" in which the latter details sexual interactions she wants to have with "entertainer" Paul

In Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, Joseph Cerciello, the Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations, who took the stand on Friday last week, continued his testimony. During the testimony, the special agent presented evidence charts to the court, which consisted of texts, audio recordings, and other records.

After the prosecution wrapped up the examination of the HSI special agent, the defense started the cross-examination of Cerciello. During the defense questioning, the court was shown text messages exchanged between Diddy and his former girlfriend, who also testified against the rapper under the pseudonym Jane.

According to CNN, the defense emphasized the text thread between the two from November 8, 2021, to November 10, 2021. In one of the messages, the rapper asked Jane if she was willing to meet the male "entertainer" Paul, alongside him. The news outlet reported that Jane replied to Combs that she was "horny."

In another text, Diddy asked Jane what she wanted to do with Paul when she met him and asked her to "be explicit.” The later messages shown to the jury were about the graphic details that Jane provided to the rapper in her response.

The court also witnessed messages from December 2021 that Jane sent to a male escort named Sly, telling him that she wanted him to join her and Diddy for a "freak-off."

“So happy you are such a sweetheart. Thank you for making me feel beautiful,” Jane's text read.

What more did Diddy's defense present in the court during the cross-examination of the HSI special agent?

As per NBC, during the cross-examination of the special agent, the defense also showed the jury explicit videos of Jane's sexual encounters with "entertainers." The media house reported that although the contents were not revealed to the public, the defense was most likely trying to show Jane's willful participation in "hotel nights."

Earlier, defense attorney Teny Geragos highlighted an invoice from the rapper's travel management company from September 2023, which paid for Jane and a male entertainer's travel and hotel expenses. The defense highlighted that the invoice lists the rapper personally and not businesses.

Before the court was adjourned for the day, the defense attorney said that her cross-examination would take around an hour and 15 minutes more, which she would continue on Tuesday.

What did the prosecution show to the court on day 28 of the Diddy trial?

The trial proceedings kicked off on Monday with the prosecution showing some explicit videos to the jury from 2021, which show Jane having a sexual encounter with other men. Diddy can also be seen in these videos.

The court also witnessed records hinting that Combs' label paid for the travel and hotel stay expenses of Jane and a male "entertainer" Sly. The court was also presented with text messages traded between Diddy and Jane in which she expressed her unwillingness to visit the rapper in New York, as she reportedly didn't want a "hotel night."

"Clear you just want me there for a hotel binge, you’ve got plenty of" other women or sex workers for that. I don't want to be used and locked in a room to fulfill your fantasies," Jane texted to Combs.

The jury also saw text messages exchanged between Diddy and a representative of the escort service agency, Cowboys For Angels. The texts hinted that the rapper arranged a male escort from the agency.

The Combs' trial is approaching its conclusion soon. The defense said that there are no plans to call any witnesses from their side and will most likely wrap up their closing arguments by Thursday or early Friday.

