Inside Diddy trial: Records reveal "Jane" agreed to "debauchery" with rapper and paid $1,100 to escort service company "entertainer"

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial has entered week seven. On Monday, June 23, 2025, a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, Joseph Cerciello, continued his testimony. The HSI special agent first took the court stand on Friday, June 20, 2025, and reviewed evidence charts prepared by the prosecution.

Before the court was adjourned for the weekend, Joseph testified that he reviewed documents related to Diddy's hotel stay in January 2023. Per CNN, on day 28 of the trial, the court was shown some text messages pointing at Combs and his former girlfriend Jane availing themselves of male prostitute services.

According to records from January 2023, Jane and Diddy invited three male "entertainers" to LA for a "hotel night."

“Hey let me know right now if I should book debauchery for 9 o’clock Yes or no answer,” Combs sent an audio message to Jane.

The records further revealed that Jane texted Combs back and gave her approval for the "debauchery". Later, Jane asked for money to shop for clothes. In the response, Combs sent another audio message in which the rapper said:

"Sent you $15,000 baby girl.”

The special agent went on to review more records, and the jury was presented with the travel records of all three “entertainers,” who were booked from the escort services company Cowboys for Angels. The records revealed that Jane paid $1,100 on Cash App and confirmed it to Combs via a text message.

What more did the court review during the special agent’s testimony in the Diddy trial?

As per NBC, when the court started its proceedings on Monday, the jury was shown two videos from a set of around 50 explicit videos recorded in December 2021. The outlet reported that Combs looked away from the monitor while the videos were played. CNN reported that after watching these videos for a while, two of the jury members closed their eyes at moments.

Special Agent Joseph Cerciello also presented an evidence chart that presented records from September 2023, when Jane came to see Combs in New York. Per the evidence chart, Jane and a male "entertainer" named Sly travelled and stayed at the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan.

According to NBC, the court was also presented with texts from September 2023, in which Diddy's former girlfriend seemingly didn't want to meet the rapper for a "hotel night," which she earlier described in her testimony as drug- and sex-fueled parties. Jane's text to Combs read:

"Clear you just want me there for a hotel binge... I don't want to be used and locked in a room to fulfill your fantasies."

The court also saw text messages exchanged between Sean Combs and the escort services. In one of the messages, the rapper was apparently haggling with the escort company employee, citing that he often used their services.

"Stop raising my rate i am a long timer," Diddy texted to employee.

The jury saw another thread exchanged a few hours after this chat in which the employee for Cowboys for Angels asked the rapper for $600. The rapper replied:

“Lol he couldn’t even perform.”

The employee texted Combs that they charge for the "entertainers" time. Diddy didn't like the reply and asked the employee to talk to him nicely.

The court also saw messages between Jane, Diddy, and his staff, suggesting that Jane was using IV therapy during the "freak off" session.

Earlier on June 23, 2025, attorneys planned the weekend proceedings. According to CNN, the defense will most likely rest their case by the end of Tuesday, June 24. The closing arguments are expected on Thursday, June 26.

