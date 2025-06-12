Diddy's ex-lover "Jane" recounts calling rapper a "pedophile" in a fight about another woman, claims she couldn't "breathe"

Diddy's ex-lover, testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," continued her testimony on Thursday. On the sixth day of her appearance in Combs' sex trafficking trial, the defense resumed its cross-examination. Over two days of cross-examination, the defense attempted to establish that Jane willingly participated in the s*xual encounters with male "entertainers," which she claimed were coerced.

For the last two days, the court was shown text message exchanges between the rapper and Jane. As per CNN, in her testimony, Jane shared about an argument she had with Combs in June 2024 over Diddy's proximity with a woman who lived in Miami. Jane told the court that in this fight, she called Combs a "pedophile," however, she clarified that the woman was not underage.

The outlet reported that Jane recalled that when the fight escalated, she locked herself in the master bathroom and shouted at Diddy. When the rapper kicked open the door, she said she hid inside the closet. She further recalled that when she ran from the closet towards the main door, Combs allegedly made her fall by kicking the back of her leg. She also said that the rapper then pulled her up in a chokehold, and that she "couldn't breathe."

What did Diddy's ex-lover say in her sixth-day testimony?

According to NBC News, Jane confirmed during the cross-examination that she noticed positive changes in Diddy's behavior after Cassie Ventura's lawsuit. She said that Combs became more loving after it. ABC News reported that she testified that Combs was also apologetic about how she felt about their "hotel nights."

Previously, she had told the court that they were on a break around this time before reconciling in early 2024. As per ABC News, the jury also heard an audio recording in which Combs could be heard telling Jane to “move on.”

“Just focus on what, at the end of the day, will make you feel better. How can we get to a solution where you can move on. I don’t want to be in a relationship like this. End this cycle. Move on with your life so that you don’t feel like I wasted your life,” Combs reportedly said in the recording.

As per The Washington Post, the defense also questioned Jane about the incident when she went on a trip to Las Vegas in a private jet of a popular rapper in January 2024. Jane confirmed that a male "entertainer" named Anotine, whom she knew from earlier "hotel nights," was also travelling with them.

According to CNN, Jane said that the musician tried to flirt with her on this trip. She testified that around seven or eight people watched Antoine having sex with a woman in the hotel room during this trip. She also accepted, when asked by the defense, that she flashed her breasts in that room, and called it an "in-the-moment" reaction.

As per ABC News, the defense then talked about the above-mentioned June 2024 altercation that took place over another woman in Diddy's life. Jane testified that after they stopped fighting, the male escort Antoine came to join them for a "hotel night." She testified that before Antoine came inside their room, she brought up seeing him in the Las Vegas trip of January 2024 to Diddy.

"I can't believe you went to another man's 'freak-off,'" the rapper reportedly said.

The outlet reported that she further added that Combs then asked her to take an ecstasy pill, and she had a s*xual encounter with Antoine. Jane reportedly said that she didn't talk about the violence that took place between Combs and her before that "hotel night" with the "entertainer."

"I was just trying to cover my wounds with my hair as much as possible," Jane testified.

As per NBC News, the prosecution took issue with Jane's cross-examination. They claimed that the defense was trying to imply that Jane's testimony was tailored to please the prosecution. They also said that the defense was implying that Jane was lying about being coerced into participating in the s*xual encounters with other men.

