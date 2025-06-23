Diddy trial: Jury watches 12 minutes of graphic s*x videos showing rapper with “Jane” and others

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial entered its seventh week, as special agent Joseph Cerciello returned to the stand. In his testimony, Cerciello told the court that the summary chart compiled by the prosecution contains multiple s*xually explicit videos, all of which are collectively several hours long, as per CNN.

Reportedly, the Victory rapper can be seen in many of these videos, alongside "Jane"—one of his ex-girlfriends and also a witness in the case—with other men. The videos were shown to the jury exclusively, with headphones provided for listening to them.

As per the media outlet, the jury watched about 13 different video clips, at the time of this article's writing. The videos were reportedly recorded in November 2021 and December 2021, February, August, and October 2022. Cerciello also testified that the summary charts contain roughly 50 other explicit videos recorded between December 17-21, 2021.

The jury in Diddy's trial watched videos of "freak-offs" last week

This isn't the first time the jury has been shown s*xually explicit videos in the ongoing Diddy trial. Last week, on Tuesday, June 17, the prosecution provided jurors with their first extensive look at the key evidence in the trial, as per ABC News.

According to the prosecutors, said videos were from Combs' "freak-offs" from 2021. They were both produced and saved by Diddy in order to potentially use them for blackmail against the women in them, thereby ensuring their silence.

Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend of over a decade, also mentioned the videos in her testimony last month, claiming that Diddy had threatened to release them.

"I just feared for my career. I feared for my family. It's horrible and disgusting. No one should do that to anyone," Ventura said.

Earlier this month, one of Diddy's ex-girlfriends—testifying under the pseudonym "Jane"—also spoke about a similar experience in her testimony.

On June 10, Jane recalled an incident from late December 2023, when Combs threatened her to release the s*x tapes he had of hers from their "hotel nights," saying he'd show them to her baby's father.

Jane also told jurors that Diddy claimed to have nothing to lose by releasing the tapes. After she was threatened, Jane testified to reaching out to Kristina Khorram, Combs' Chief of Staff, about the situation.

In her texts to Khorram, Jane wrote that she was traumatized by Combs and wanted some space, but the Bad Boy Records owner was blackmailing her about the s*x tapes. Khorram had responded to her texts by reassuring her that Combs would do no such thing.

While the videos remained under seal, Diddy's legal team argued that the videos were tailored to fit into the prosecution's allegation about the Last Night rapper coercing women into s*x. Defense attorney Teny Geragos addressed the videos in her opening statement, saying:

"These videos, we believe, are powerful evidence that the s*xual conduct in this case was consensual and not based on coercion."

The prosecution is expected to rest their case today (June 23, 2025), with the defense presenting their case from tomorrow (Tuesday, June 24). As per CNN, the defense expects to rest by the end of Tuesday after submitting exhibits into evidence and calling no witnesses.

