Guilty vs not guilty in Diddy's trial: A breakdown of jury's verdict sheet, which will determine the rapper's fate

The jurors of Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial are expected to shortly decide on the verdict after hearing five weeks' worth of testimonies from several witnesses about the rapper's alleged racketeering and sex crimes. As per recent updates, the prosecution is expected to rest its case on June 23.

Lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo stated his team needed a couple of days to argue their case, with closing statements scheduled tentatively for June 26. Following this, the 12-panel jury will deliberate the verdict.

An exclusive report by AllHipHop, published on June 22, detailed the verdict form that the jurors will fill out to determine a guilty or not guilty verdict for the rapper. The verdict form reportedly contains a "complex series of questions" about the alleged crimes Diddy is currently being tried for.

According to the report, the first count on the verdict form is the racketeering conspiracy. The form reportedly asks jurors to "determine whether Diddy orchestrated a criminal network involving kidnapping, bribery, drug trafficking and prostitution across multiple states."

If a juror chooses the "guilty" verdict, the form further breaks down the charges. Follow-up questions ask the juror about the location of the alleged racketeering and if it involved "acts like forced labor or witness tampering."

The second and third counts pertain to Cassie Ventura, Diddy's former girlfriend and one of the alleged victims of his sex trafficking charges. The verdict form reportedly asks jurors to decide whether "he transported her across state lines for commercial sex and whether the relationship was exploitative or consensual."

As per the report, the verdict form also asks jurors to consider all evidence presented at court, including various testimonies that allegedly corroborate Ventura's claims of abuse and assault. The fourth and fifth counts contain similar questions about "Jane," Diddy's former partner whom he dated between 2021 and 2024. The witness anonymously testified under the pseudonym "Jane".

For context, while the prosecution claimed Ventura and "Jane" were coerced into participating in the rapper's alleged "freak offs" or "hotel nights". The defense argued that both women were consenting participants in committed relationships with the rapper.

According to the BBC, Diddy faces a life sentence if convicted on the racketeering charge. He faces an additional 15 years if found guilty of sex trafficking and a separate 10 years if convicted of "transportation to engage in prostitution." The jury must unanimously reach a guilty verdict for Combs to be convicted and sentenced.

A juror was recently removed from the panel at Diddy's trial

One of the jurors was removed from the jury panel four weeks into Diddy's trial due to questions about his "candor" and his "ability to follow instructions" after he reportedly gave conflicting statements about his place of residency. According to the Guardian, Juror 6, a middle-aged Black man, reportedly told the judge and the attorneys that he lives in the Bronx during jury selection, which began on May 5.

However, the prosecution informed the judge that he recently told a court staffer that he currently lived in New Jersey, which reportedly disqualifies him from being a member of a Manhattan federal jury. The defense objected to the juror's dismissal, claiming it would lead to a lack of diversity in the jury panel, resulting in Diddy being “severely prejudiced."

On June 16, presiding Judge Arun Subramanian announced his decision to dismiss the juror from the case, saying:

“Taking these all together, the record raised serious concerns as to the juror’s candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the jury.”

Sean Combs' trial will resume with the testimony of Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello on June 23, 2025

