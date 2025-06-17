 One of the jurors in Diddy's trial reportedly giggled while watching freak-off videos in court 

On June 16, 2025, jurors got to see clips of Diddy's "freak-off" videos amid the rapper's ongoing s*x trafficking and racketeering trial. The prosecution presented three video clips, each spanning 11 to 12 minutes, and provided each juror with headphones to listen to the audio.

While the attorneys or anyone in the gallery wasn't allowed to see or hear the clips, the courtroom was so silent that people could listen to s*xual sounds like moaning through the jurors' headphones.

According to TMZ's report dated June 16, 2025, the jury was shown 30 seconds of each clip, during which a younger juror reportedly giggled when the first image appeared on the screen.

Additionally, an elderly juror appeared disturbed by the visuals and shook her head as she watched. A male juror stared at the video with intrigue, placing his chin in his hand and his elbow on the armrest.

According to a report by AP News dated June 17, 2025, one of the three videos shown to the jurors was from October 14, 2012. The other two clips were dated October 20, 2012, and December 4, 2014. Prosecutors alleged that the first clip was from the same day that Sean "Diddy" Combs had a freak-off with his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and s*x worker Sharay Hayes in New York.

To support their claims, prosecutors presented the jury with an invoice dated October 14, 2012, which showed that Combs had stayed at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan. The stay was booked under his alias, Frank Black, with a note on the invoice stating that the guest had requested to check in at 3 am.

Juror dismissed in Diddy's ongoing trial over "several inconsistencies"

NBC News' excerpts from Diddy's ongoing trial, dated June 12, 2025, mentioned that the prosecution sought the removal of juror No. 6, citing a "lack of candor." One of the key prosecutors, Maurene Comey, communicated this to Judge Subramanian in the absence of the jury and stated that they were reluctant to submit a letter for the juror's dismissal; however, the lack of candor raised issues with them.

On June 16, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed the juror, citing "several inconsistencies" concerning the particulars of his residence. The judge mentioned that in one instance, juror No. 6 was talking to another juror, stating that he had recently moved in with his girlfriend in New Jersey and had been staying there most of the time.

Additionally, during the jury selection interview process in May 2025, Juror No. 6 mentioned that he was living in the Bronx with his infant daughter and fiancée. However, in another interview, the juror stated that he lived in an apartment in New York for 4 to 5 nights a week while working and attending jury duty, followed by another instance in which he mentioned living in New York with his aunt.

Judge Arun Subramanian said that the juror was "unable to answer simple questions," which imposed "serious questions about the juror's candor and ability to follow instructions."

Moreover, according to a report by ABC News dated June 17, 2025, Diddy's legal team objected to the juror's dismissal, dubbing it a "veiled" attempt by the prosecution to change the racial profile of the panel.

Judge Subramanian refuted Diddy's legal team's concerns, stating that it is "inappropriate to consider race" when deciding whether a juror's response to questions, such as his living particulars, was credible.

"The record raised serious concerns as to the juror's candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the jury. There's nothing the juror could say at this point to put the genie back in the bottle." Judge Subramanian said

According to TMZ's report dated June 15, 2025, Diddy's legal team wrote a letter opposing the dismissal of juror No. 6, stating that they would move for a mistrial if the court insisted on dismissing the Black juror.

