Diddy trial: Judge warns rapper after "absolutely unacceptable" gesture directed towards the jury during court proceedings

Diddy’s trial continued on June 5, 2025, and the rapper received a warning from the judge for reportedly making a gesture towards the jury. Notably, Judge Arun Subramanian told Sean “Diddy” Combs that he will be removed from the courtroom if he continues doing the same.

The trial updates shared by CNN stated that Bryana Bongolan, a close friend of Sean’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, began testifying at the trial on Wednesday, June 4.

However, the judge allegedly witnessed Combs nodding towards the jury on a few occasions while Bryana was speaking at the stand. The judge had previously given a similar warning to the defense that Sean cannot try to contact the jury through facial expressions. The judge told the defence,

“There was a line of questioning when your client was nodding vigorously and looking at the jury.”

According to CNN, the judge stated that he reportedly saw Sean attempting to interact with the jury twice and described the artist’s behavior by saying,

“It is absolutely unacceptable.”

While the judge questioned defense attorney Marc Agnifilo about Sean’s alleged behavior, Marc said in response that it won’t happen again. The judge gave another warning and said,

“It cannot happen again.”

The judge added that in case Diddy attempts to influence the jury another time through any method, he will allow the government to let the jury know about the problem through an application. Furthermore, Judge Subramanian warned that similar behavior might lead to severe actions, like excluding Combs from the courtroom.

Bryana Bongolan testified that she tried to avoid Diddy after the balcony incident

On the first day of her testimony, Bryana Bongolan recalled an incident in 2016 at Cassie Ventura’s apartment, where Sean reportedly dangled her from the balcony. Bryana told the court on June 5, 2025, that she did not meet Sean frequently after the incident and opted to maintain a distance from Combs, as per CNN.

Bryana testified that although she attended a concert of Sean the same year the balcony incident occurred, she said that she avoided being around Diddy for most of the time.

According to CNN, Bongolan additionally revealed the reasons for maintaining a close friendship with Cassie Ventura after the balcony incident. Defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland referred to a text message reportedly sent by Bryana to Sean, in which she offered a hoodie to Combs. Bongolan addressed the same by saying,

“We were trying to be cool.”

Furthermore, the prosecution was questioned by Judge Arun Subramanian on how the balcony incident is connected to the accusations against Diddy. Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik replied that the alleged incident proved that, apart from Cassie Ventura, Combs reportedly showcased violent behavior towards many other individuals.

Bryana Bongolan reportedly sent some messages to Cassie Ventura in 2016 with pictures featuring drugs. Bryana told the court that although the photos included drugs, she said that she could not confirm their type.

As per the other updates, a single mother, referred to as “Jane”, has started testifying at Diddy’s trial on June 5, 2025. Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson told the court that the woman and Sean were reportedly dating back in 2020, as per CNN. Jane’s identity would be disclosed to the jury, and it will remain a secret for the remaining people in court, as instructed by Judge Arun Subramanian.

