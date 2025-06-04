Who is 'Jane' in the Diddy trial? Judge Arun Subramanian rules her testimony won't be shown on video to protect her identity

An alleged victim of Diddy's—who had initially filed a lawsuit under the pseudonym "Jane Doe"—is" expected to take the stand in the rapper's ongoing sex trafficking trial this week.

According to CNN, prior to Jane's testimony, prosecutor Maurene Comey requested Judge Arun Subramanian to keep her testimony private, which was granted in the courtroom yesterday, on Tuesday, June 3. As a result, the exhibits admitted into evidence during her testimony will not be shown on video.

Per Times Entertainment, Jane Doe had revealed her identity back in December 2024, when a judge ordered her to do so to file a lawsuit against Diddy. Her amended complaint against Combs—filed on December 6, 2024—was filed under her real name, Anna Kane.

Kane is the ex-wife of Evander Kane, an Edmonton Oilers player. In a statement to PEOPLE magazine about her initial choice of filing under a pseudonym, Kane said:

"I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager. Defendants' demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me."

Kane sued Combs, Harve Pierre, and a third, unknown associate for sex trafficking and gang rape in an incident that took place when she was 17. Kane's lawsuit was originally filed in December 2023—a month after Cassie Ventura filed her sexual abuse lawsuit against the Victory rapper.

Prosecutor Comey has also mentioned in court that Jane's testimony will have sizeable exhibits, including threads of text messages that will be shown to the jury when she testifies.

Bryana Bongolan is the latest individual to take the stand in Diddy's trial on Wednesday

While Anna Kane's testimony in Combs' trial is yet to happen, another witness who took the stand on Wednesday, June 4, was Bryana Bongolan.

Bongolan, who is a friend of Cassie Ventura, invoked her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination before taking the stand and testified under an immunity order, much like George Kaplan and Eddy Garcia.

In her testimony, Bryana recounted a 2016 incident where she was held over the balcony of a 17-story apartment by Diddy, who then allegedly threw her onto the balcony furniture. Speaking about the injuries she sustained from the attack, Bongolan said:

"I had a bruise on the back of my leg and back and neck pain. I have night terrors and paranoia and scream in my sleep at times."

Then, talking about her friendship with Ventura, Brayana said that they were co-workers at a streetwear company, Diamond Supply Co., between 2014 and 2015, where they became friends.

While Cassie was already in a relationship with Diddy at the time, Bongolan didn't meet the rap mogul until a year later.

"I wasn’t really fond of what I was seeing, so I wasn’t really wanting to meet him," she said, adding that she had seen Cassie upset while speaking with Diddy on the phone and had also found her with a black eye one time.

Before Bongolan, Frank Piazza—a forensic audio and video editor—also took the stand on Wednesday, testifying that the video of the 2016 footage recovered from the InterContinental Hotel wasn't manually altered.

