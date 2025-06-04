Diddy supporter removed from the courtroom by cops during trial after her expletive outburst 

Diddy's ongoing sex trafficking trial has entered its fourth week. On Tuesday, June 3, a woman who was an alleged supporter of the rapper was ordered out of the courtroom mid-session.

Per PEOPLE, the woman's removal from the courtroom was an outcome of her yelling "Diddy" mid-trial, followed by several profanities. She yelled at Combs,

"These motherf**kers are laughing at you... you're laughing at a black man's legacy. pull your gun out ninja, I dare you."

The woman's outburst led to Judge Arun Subramanian ordering security to escort her out of the courtroom, with Combs sitting in his chair, without making any move, throughout the incident. He turned around only after she was ordered to be removed, Daily Star reported.

Trending

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

The outlet also stated that the woman's heckling incident took place after a video featuring Mia was played in the courtroom by Combs' defence team. Mia - a former employee of Combs who is testifying under a pseudonym - took the stand in the trial last week, and concluded her testimony on Monday, June 2.

She has accused Combs of sexual assault, rape, and frequent violent behavior towards her while she was his employees (for eight years).

New witness in Diddy's trial claimed the rapper offered bribe to bury his assault tape

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere during Tuesday's court session in the ongoing trial, new revelations were made about the leaked hotel lobby video from 2016, where Diddy was recorded attacking Cassie Ventura.

Eddy Garcia, a former security guard at the InterContinental Hotel, testified on June 3. He said that after the attack, Diddy called him and said his career would be over if the video of the incident got out.

Garcia claimed Diddy gave him a brown paper bag with $100,000 to get the only copy of the hotel’s security footage. Before that, Diddy’s chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, had contacted him, offering $50,000 for the video—an amount that was later doubled.

After accepting Combs' money, Eddy also signed a confidentiality agreement with the Last Night rapper and was instructed not to make any big purchases immediately. Diddy also called up Garcia later to inquire if anyone was looking for the tape. While he had also hinted at future opportunities for Eddy at the time, there was no follow-up about it since then, the ex-guard testified.

The video in question was aired by CNN in May 2024, leading to the Victory rapper posting an apology video on social media in response to it. His attorneys have later accused CNN of digitally altering the footage "to make it falsely appear that the actions in the video are taking place faster than they are". They claimed that the news outlet purchased the only known original footage and destroyed it after making an altered copy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More