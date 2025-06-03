Is Mia a Diddy witness’s real name? Prosecutors urge judge to ban those revealing her true identity

Diddy’s former assistant, Mia, started testifying in the rapper’s trial last week on Thursday, May 29. According to Variety, the assistant’s identity was not revealed in court, and Mia is not her real name. She served as an executive for Sean “Diddy” Combs between 2009 and 2017, after joining as a personal assistant.

Ad

According to the latest updates from the trial posted by CNN on June 3, 2025, prosecutors have identified an individual and a media outlet that allegedly disclosed the identity of Sean’s assistant. The anonymous person and the outlet have reportedly been attending the trial.

The prosecutors have already approached Judge Arun Subramanian to ban certain people from covering the trial. Apart from this, the prosecution requested that the judge order the removal of a social media post shared by the media outlet, which disclosed the assistant’s identity.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

However, Subramanian asked for the entire request in written form so that he could consider the same. Apart from this, the judge additionally asked for an instruction that would be implemented for another witness who is reportedly testifying under a pseudonym on June 4, 2025.

CNN reported on May 29, 2025, that the assistant’s identity was revealed only to the jury, who received a passport with Mia’s real name. The evidence had a seal stating that it was only for viewing purposes, and apart from Mia’s identity, it featured her date of birth.

Ad

Diddy’s ex-assistant’s cross-examination ended earlier this week

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mia appeared at the stand for almost three days, and the trial reportedly took an intense turn on June 2, 2025, when Mia ended her testimony. Prosecutor Maureen Comey intervened at one point, telling Judge Arun Subramanian that defense attorney Brian Steel was allegedly aiming to humiliate the witness when she spoke up on her experience.

Ad

Before ending her testimony, Mia told the court that she did not report anything about the abuse she was allegedly facing while working under Diddy, as per CNN. Mia testified she did not approach the HR department with the allegations since she believed no one would trust her words.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mia also recalled that she learned about another employee who worked for Sean and was fired from the job when the employee allegedly reported the abuse of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Mia opened up on the possible consequences if she reported her situation and testified:

“I would be wiped out, I would be abused, fired, and somehow made out to look like I was, I was a crazy person making everything up.”

Ad

According to CNN, Mia said in her testimony that she did not approach the law enforcement authorities or a women’s shelter after Sean reportedly abused her. On the other hand, Mia told the court that she was scared of Diddy and that she was being psychologically controlled by Sean at the same time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking to the outlet, legal analyst Mark O’Mara opened up on how Mia’s testimony was relevant, saying that it will be an important part of the case if it had anything where some kind of “force” moved anyone to take any decision. Mark also mentioned:

“In order to get the trafficking conviction, you have to show that coercion, that duress… The way that Mr. Combs did everything he did for a particular purpose.”

Ad

Following Mia’s testimony, InterContinental Hotel security Eddy Garcia testified at the trial on June 3, 2025, followed by the former head of the finance department for Combs Enterprises, Derek Ferguson, as stated by CNN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More