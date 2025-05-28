From alleged physical abuse to threats of leaking explicit videos: Deonte Nash shares harrowing claims about how Diddy treated Cassie

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s close friend Deonte Nash appeared to testify at the rapper’s trial on May 28, 2025. Nash has also been a celebrity hairstylist who told the court that he was employed under Sean “Diddy” Combs for around ten years.

The live updates from the trial shared by CNN stated that Deonte opened up on how Sean treated Cassie Ventura over the years. According to USA Today, Combs reportedly used s*xist names to call Ventura, and Cassie also became depressed on certain occasions.

Deonte Nash testified that he was with Cassie Ventura for most of the time, as stated by BBC News. Deonte mentioned that Cassie also began crying after being threatened by Combs.

“She would cry, sometimes she would just stay in the house for days and go in a cocoon.” - Nash said in his testimony.

According to Nash, Diddy even restricted Cassie from releasing her music. Deonte testified that Sean allegedly threatened Ventura by telling her he would make the explicit videos of the dancer and actress public and also fire Cassie’s parents from their respective jobs, as per CNN.

Apart from this, Deonte Nash recalled a moment from 2014 when Sean was reportedly not happy with Cassie’s hairstyle. The incident happened when Combs and Ventura attended a party together, and Cassie’s hair was worn down.

As stated by CNN, Nash said in the testimony that he also arrived at the party, following which Sean allegedly put him up by holding Deonte on the jacket.

Combs told Nash at the time that Cassie’s hair must be worn up, following which Deonte reportedly began searching for hairpins. Deonte then took Ventura and some staff members to the bathroom to style Cassie’s hair for another time.

Deonte Nash opened up on an incident where Diddy allegedly hit Cassie Ventura

As mentioned, Deonte Nash recalled certain cases where Cassie Ventura became emotional and started crying due to the treatment she faced from Sean. Notably, Sean and Cassie were romantically linked between 2012 and 2018, as per Us Weekly.

Deonte Nash said in his latest testimony at the court that Diddy reportedly attacked Ventura on one occasion and that the incident happened sometime in 2013 or 2014, as per CNN. The duo was allegedly preparing for a trip.

Nash testified that Sean arrived at Ventura’s house and was frustrated as Cassie was not responding to the phone calls. Things took a worse turn when Sean reportedly pulled Ventura from the couch by holding her hair and began hitting her. Deonte also told the court that he witnessed everything that happened on that particular day.

According to CNN, Nash and Ventura then tried to save themselves by running into the latter’s bedroom while being accompanied by Sean’s assistant. While Deonte and Cassie tried to stop Diddy from entering the room, he pushed the door.

Deonte said in his testimony that Cassie was injured in her head as Sean did not stop hitting her and that Combs started panicking when he witnessed blood in Ventura’s head.

Diddy’s trial originally began on May 5, 2025. Before Deonte Nash, LAPD officer Christopher Ignacio also testified in the case. Others who have appeared in the trial include Los Angeles arson investigator Lance Jimenez and Sean’s former PA, Capricorn Clark.

