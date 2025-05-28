  • home icon
  • From alleged physical abuse to threats of leaking explicit videos: Deonte Nash shares harrowing claims about how Diddy treated Cassie

From alleged physical abuse to threats of leaking explicit videos: Deonte Nash shares harrowing claims about how Diddy treated Cassie

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Modified May 28, 2025 19:53 GMT
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Inside - Source: Getty
Diddy reportedly used different names to call Cassie Ventura on various occasions (Image via Getty)

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s close friend Deonte Nash appeared to testify at the rapper’s trial on May 28, 2025. Nash has also been a celebrity hairstylist who told the court that he was employed under Sean “Diddy” Combs for around ten years.

The live updates from the trial shared by CNN stated that Deonte opened up on how Sean treated Cassie Ventura over the years. According to USA Today, Combs reportedly used s*xist names to call Ventura, and Cassie also became depressed on certain occasions.

Deonte Nash testified that he was with Cassie Ventura for most of the time, as stated by BBC News. Deonte mentioned that Cassie also began crying after being threatened by Combs.

“She would cry, sometimes she would just stay in the house for days and go in a cocoon.” - Nash said in his testimony.
According to Nash, Diddy even restricted Cassie from releasing her music. Deonte testified that Sean allegedly threatened Ventura by telling her he would make the explicit videos of the dancer and actress public and also fire Cassie’s parents from their respective jobs, as per CNN.

Apart from this, Deonte Nash recalled a moment from 2014 when Sean was reportedly not happy with Cassie’s hairstyle. The incident happened when Combs and Ventura attended a party together, and Cassie’s hair was worn down.

As stated by CNN, Nash said in the testimony that he also arrived at the party, following which Sean allegedly put him up by holding Deonte on the jacket.

Combs told Nash at the time that Cassie’s hair must be worn up, following which Deonte reportedly began searching for hairpins. Deonte then took Ventura and some staff members to the bathroom to style Cassie’s hair for another time.

Deonte Nash opened up on an incident where Diddy allegedly hit Cassie Ventura

As mentioned, Deonte Nash recalled certain cases where Cassie Ventura became emotional and started crying due to the treatment she faced from Sean. Notably, Sean and Cassie were romantically linked between 2012 and 2018, as per Us Weekly.

Deonte Nash said in his latest testimony at the court that Diddy reportedly attacked Ventura on one occasion and that the incident happened sometime in 2013 or 2014, as per CNN. The duo was allegedly preparing for a trip.

Nash testified that Sean arrived at Ventura’s house and was frustrated as Cassie was not responding to the phone calls. Things took a worse turn when Sean reportedly pulled Ventura from the couch by holding her hair and began hitting her. Deonte also told the court that he witnessed everything that happened on that particular day.

According to CNN, Nash and Ventura then tried to save themselves by running into the latter’s bedroom while being accompanied by Sean’s assistant. While Deonte and Cassie tried to stop Diddy from entering the room, he pushed the door.

Deonte said in his testimony that Cassie was injured in her head as Sean did not stop hitting her and that Combs started panicking when he witnessed blood in Ventura’s head.

Diddy’s trial originally began on May 5, 2025. Before Deonte Nash, LAPD officer Christopher Ignacio also testified in the case. Others who have appeared in the trial include Los Angeles arson investigator Lance Jimenez and Sean’s former PA, Capricorn Clark.

About the author
Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

Know More
Edited by Ivanna Lalsangzuali
