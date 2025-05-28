LAPD officer who responded to Diddy's alleged break-in at Kid Cudi's house claims gun was not mentioned in police report

Christopher Ignacio, an officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, began testifying in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ case on May 28, 2025. The officer opened up about the alleged break-in that happened at Kid Cudi’s residence in 2011 after Sean discovered that Cudi and Cassie Ventura were dating, as per CNN.

While giving his testimony, Ignacio said that the police report related to the break-in did not feature anything about a gun found at Kid Cudi’s house in Hollywood Hills.

This referred to Sean’s former assistant, Capricorn Clark’s claims in her testimony on Tuesday, May 27, alleging that Diddy once arrived at her house with a gun in his hand. The duo traveled to Kid Cudi's residence, with Sean still holding the weapon.

As per the live updates from the trial by CNN, Clark told the court that Diddy appeared angry when he came to her house during the morning hours. Sean told Capricorn to get ready since they were allegedly going to kill Kid Cudi. Clark revealed what Sean told her as she objected and said:

“I don’t give a f**k what you want to do, go get dressed.”

Christopher Ignacio also said that Kid Cudi appeared bothered when he came to the rapper’s house after the alleged break-in. Ignacio said that he and his partner received a burglary report during the morning hours and that Christopher was working for the patrol in the Hollywood division.

Ignacio also testified that there was no one inside when he entered the house and nothing was missing, as stated by CNN. Christopher said in his testimony that he reportedly witnessed a black Escalade outside the residence, and its registration was associated with Sean’s company, Bad Boy Productions.

Although Ignacio claimed nothing was missing from inside the house, a trespassing report was filed as soon as Kid Cudi returned.

Capricorn Clark allegedly tried to stop Kid Cudi from entering the house after Diddy’s arrival

Clark was Comb's personal assistant many years ago, and she was inside the car when Sean and his security guard reportedly entered Kid Cudi’s house. As per CNN, Capricorn contacted Cassie Ventura and requested that she not let Kid Cudi return to his residence.

However, Kid Cudi also came outside Sean’s house and left a few moments later, after which Diddy pursued Cudi’s car. Capricorn was allegedly threatened by Sean, who told Clark that she and Cassie needed to stop Kid Cudi from reporting the break-in to the police.

Although Clark managed to convince Kid Cudi and Ventura, Cassie was allegedly assaulted by Combs as soon as she and Capricorn arrived at Sean’s house. Capricorn told the court that Combs did not allow her to interfere when the latter was reportedly hitting Cassie, and a security guard was also a witness to the entire incident, as per CNN.

Apart from this, Capricorn alleged that she was fired after she learned that Diddy was willing to kill Kid Cudi and assault Cassie at the same time. The details were reportedly disclosed to her by a person working for record label Bad Boy Records and the company’s former president, Harve Pierre.

As mentioned, LAPD officer Christopher Ignacio has testified in the case on Wednesday, May 28. After Ignacio’s testimony, Los Angeles arson investigator Lance Jimenez appeared on the stand, followed by Cassie Ventura’s friend and celebrity stylist, Deonte Nash, as stated by CNN.

