Diddy trial: Rapper's former PA recalls undergoing multiple traumatic lie-detector tests after being accused of stealing diamond jewelry

Capricorn Clark is the latest witness to testify in the ongoing trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, starting from May 27, 2025. Clark used to be a personal assistant for Sean in the past, and she alleged in her testimony that she was once accused of stealing Combs’ diamond jewelry, following which she had to go through multiple rounds of lie-detection tests.

According to the updates about the trial shared by CNN, Clark told the court that Sean originally took the jewelry on loan. She added that the items were inside a bag, which reportedly went missing at the airport while Clark and Combs were traveling to Miami.

After being questioned by Diddy’s security for many hours, Capricorn was taken into an office space where she allegedly had to take a lie-detection test. The test was conducted by an anonymous person, who reportedly threatened Clark by telling her that she would be thrown into the “East River” if she failed the test, as per CNN.

Clark recalled her experience with the test, saying that she was “petrified” and that the person administering the test had told her to calm down, as the results were reportedly inaccurate.

Furthermore, Clark testified that the test continued for five days at the same place, and she was picked up by Sean’s security guard. According to CNN, Capricorn said in her testimony that she continued working for Sean after the lie-detection tests.

Capricorn also opened up about the reasons she refused to speak to anyone about the tests, including the police, stating that she was employed under a non-disclosure agreement. Apart from that, Clark told the court that Diddy never questioned anything about her whereabouts and that she did not speak to the rapper about the tests on any occasion.

Capricorn Clark testified that Diddy reportedly wanted to kill Kid Cudi: Testimony details explained

Capricorn testified in the ongoing trial that she allegedly witnessed an aggressive side of Combs in 2011 when he arrived at her house on one particular occasion. As per CNN, Clark claimed that Sean reportedly had a gun in his hand and told her that they were going to “kill” Kid Cudi. Capricorn recalled the moment by saying:

“I had never seen him with a weapon, I had never seen him making me do something like this.”

Clark told the court that she and Diddy went inside a car, and that Sean still had the gun in his possession. While Sean and his security guard went inside Kid Cudi’s house, Capricorn was inside the car, and she immediately got in touch with Cassie Ventura, Sean’s ex-girlfriend, as per CNN.

Notably, Cassie and Kid Cudi were dating at the time when the incident happened. Clark reportedly told Ventura that Sean was at Kid Cudi’s house and saved Cassie’s name as Stormy on her phone so that Combs could not find anything about the call she made. According to CNN, Clark told Cassie on the call:

“Cassie, stop him, he’s going to come get himself killed.”

Capricorn Clark testified that Diddy returned to the car and questioned her who she had called. Sean then contacted the last record on Capricorn’s call records, which reportedly turned out to be Cassie’s burner phone. Kid Cudi then allegedly arrived outside Sean’s house, and Combs began pursuing him.

Capricorn opened up on Sean’s appearance at her house, saying that Diddy was looking furious and that it was the first time that she had seen Sean with a weapon.

Although Clark has worked for Combs in the past, she has also worked for Cassie Ventura as a creative director between 2016 and 2018, as per CNN.

