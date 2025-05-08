Diddy's alleged s*x slave who shot up Trump's Miami resort reportedly signed an NDA with the rapper in exchange for $5M

Jonathan Oddi, a former adult star who shot up one of President Trump's Florida resorts, has recently claimed to have signed an NDA with Diddy, HotNewHipHop reports.

Oddi was arrested in 2018 after allegedly being caught on camera storming into the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club, ranting about the president before becoming involved in a shootout with police.

Following his arrest, Jonathan made multiple claims to police. One of these claims involved that he was a "s*x slave" of Sean "Diddy" Combs, as seen in an interview video released recently.

In the video, the disgraced rap mogul said:

"I had s*x with Cassie [Ventura] and Sean [Combs]. Basically, he would ma***rbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a s*x slave. For them, that’s what I was."

On Wednesday, May 7, a picture of the NDA allegedly signed by Oddi and Combs in Miami in 2014 emerged, backing up Oddi's former claims.

The former adult star stated that he signed the NDA with the Last Night rapper in exchange for $5 million. According to Jonathan, it was signed around the same time he was divorcing his wife, attorney Tonia Troutwine.

Revealing more details surrounding the alleged NDA, Troutwine told Daily Mail:

"The date of that contract was around the same time as our divorce. I almost feel like he divorced me because he came to all this money and so I wouldn’t claim it. But our lives were already going in different paths. I started feeling like a third wheel in someone else’s life rather than a wife."

Tonia added that Oddi had started to change after leaving behind his job as a str***er at bachelorette parties and becoming an adult star. Troutwine believes it was in his new job that he met Diddy—at a party at the ultra-exclusive Star Island in Miami Beach.

Tonia Troutwine called Diddy's personality "radiating"

Tonia Troutwine further talked about her husband spending more and more time partying with Diddy and Ventura, saying:

"Diddy just has those radiating personalities, and I can tell that he really enjoyed the attention, you know. He likes to be the king. Johnny would’ve played perfectly into that."

Troutwine then revealed that after discovering Jonathan was having an affair with a fellow adult star, she decided to end the marriage. The couple filed for divorce in August 2014 but were reportedly still on good terms.

Tonia also discussed learning about her husband's NDA with Diddy, saying:

"He kept on insisting that we sign the divorce paperwork, which I thought was very odd how he wanted to get things going so quickly. It was only later that I found out he had signed this agreement."

Per Troutwine, Oddi claimed in their divorce documents that he was making $2,000 a month as a fitness trainer and had a net worth of negative $1,8000. However, less than a month after the divorce was finalized, Jonathan went on a spending spree, purchasing five distressed properties for $765,000, as cited in the Miami-Dade County property records.

Furthermore, Oddi's properties were mortgage-free, suggesting they were bought with cash.

Jonathan Oddi, who is currently incarcerated in a Florida jail, faces charges of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, armed grand theft, and armed burglary.

