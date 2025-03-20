Sia's net worth explored as singer divorces her second husband after two years of marriage

Around two years since they tied the knot in Portofino in May 2023, Sia and her husband, Daniel Bernad, are ending their marriage. The Australian singer-songwriter filed for divorce on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The documents, according to People, mention that the split was fairly recent. March 18 was the listed date of separation while the cause of the split was "irreconcilable differences."

The divorce filing also revealed that the singer gave birth to her and Bernad's baby, Somersault Wonder, on March 27, 2024. Although the former couple only had one biological child, Sia is a mother of three and had two adopted sons before she married Bernad. Per the divorce filing, the singer-songwriter wants full legal and physical custody of their 11-month-old baby but is open for Bernad to have visitation rights.

Sia has an estimated $30 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, and she's also asking the court in the divorce filing not to allow her ex-husband to request spousal support.

Exploring Sia's fortune and career, amid divorce from her husband of two years

Sia's fortune, which Celebrity Net Worth estimated at around $30 million, is mostly from her success as a singer and songwriter. Best remembered as the artist behind massive hits like Chandelier and Elastic Heart, she's also famous as the singer who hid her entire face using massive wigs while onstage.

The singer-songwriter has admittedly been uncomfortable in the spotlight. She told Chris Connelly during her Nightline interview in 2014:

"I don't want to be famous or recognizable."

However, fame followed her, especially when she moved to New York from the UK and collaborated with Christina Aguilera in 2009.

She wrote three songs for Aguilera's album, Bionic, and the song she wrote, Bound to You— which was featured in the Burlesque soundtrack— was nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes the following year.

Before that, when Sia moved to London from Australia, she was signed with Sony's sub-label, Dance Pool, but she had issues with the promotion of her album, Healing is Difficult, so she left the label and signed with Universal Music Group.

Now based in the US, she released the We Are Born album in 2010, which was already her fifth album. Before that, her 2008 album, Some People Have Real Problems, reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

However, she told Triple J's Richard Kingsmill in 2010 all about We Are Born, saying that she had "been trying to put this record out for maybe five years," per Double J. The album was another success, peaking at No. 37 on the Billboard 200, and Sia's fame and fortune only skyrocketed from there.

It wasn't until she released 1000 Forms of Fear in 2014 that the Australian pop star and songwriter nabbed her first No.1 album, released through RCA Records. Billboard cited Nielsen SoundScan, saying the album sold 52,000 copies between its release date, July 8, 2014, to the week ending July 13.

Chandelier and Titanium are also not the only chart-topping hits from Sia. Her song with Flo Rida, Wild Ones, peaked at No.5 on Billboard Hot 100, while Cheap Thrills, a song with Sean Paul, nabbed the No.1 spot on the list for four consecutive weeks.

Besides her $30 million fortune from a successful music career as both a singer and songwriter, Sia also owned several properties, which she had since sold and earned some profit margin.

For one, her Echo Park Bungalow, which she bought for around $660,000 in 2014 sold for $980,000 in 2018, giving her about 33% return. She also got a $50,000 profit or her 1924 Los Feliz property, which she bought in 2015 and reportedly sold a year later.

The songstress recently reunited with David Guetta on a new single, Beautiful People, released on March 7, 2025.

