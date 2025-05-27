Who is Capricorn Clark? Diddy's former PA testifies during the rapper's ongoing sex-trafficking trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former personal assistant, Capricorn Clark, started testifying in the rapper’s ongoing trial on May 27, 2025. According to CNN on the same day, Clark is being questioned by assistant US attorney Mitzi Steiner, and she is the 17th witness in the trial so far, following rapper Kid Cudi, who testified last week.

In September 2012, the media outlet Bossip reported that Capricorn had handled all the marketing activities for Sean Combs in the past. Apart from that, she also managed Combs' brand events, like the Vote or Die campaign.

As per updates from the trial reported by CNN, Capricorn Clark shared her experience of working with Diddy, saying that the rapper had reportedly threatened her on one particular occasion since she had previously worked at Death Row Records. Notably, the label was established by Suge Knight, a rival of Diddy.

Capricorn told the court that the incident happened at Central Park in 2004 and that Diddy’s security guard was also present there. As per CNN, Capricorn recalled the alleged moment and said:

“He told me that he didn’t know that I had anything to do with Suge Knight and if anything happened, he would have to kill me.”

Clark claimed that the incident reportedly happened on the first day she went to work for Diddy, and that she was having trouble convincing Diddy that she could be trusted.

Capricorn Clark’s name was mentioned by Kid Cudi last week: Her career and other details explained

CNN stated that Capricorn Clark got an internship at Def Jam Records after completing her graduation. Following this, she joined Suge Knight’s Death Row Records, and around 2004, Clark became a personal assistant for Diddy after joining his company, Bad Boy Entertainment.

Later, in 2007, Capricorn was employed at Sean John Women’s as the director of marketing. She also worked as Comb's global brand director between 2008 and 2012. Additionally, Clark served as a creative director for Cassie Ventura from 2016 to 2018.

According to Charity Buzz, Capricorn Clark has been a resident of California, and before joining Bad Boy Entertainment, she was working for a production company called Crossroads as a production manager. During her time at Crossroads, she was tasked with handling projects for networks like HBO and ABC.

Furthermore, apart from Def Jam and Death Row, she was also employed at companies like Magic Johnson Enterprises and BET Films.

As aforementioned, Kid Cudi testified against Diddy prior to Clark. According to the New York Post on May 26, Diddy reportedly started having problems with Kid Cudi after learning that he and Cassie Ventura were dating.

Also known as Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, the rapper alleged in his testimony that Diddy broke into his Hollywood Hills residence in December 2011 after finding out that he and Cassie were together. Kid Cudi further told the court that he was informed about the alleged break-in by Capricorn Clark on a call.

Kid Cudi testified that Clark’s voice over the call hinted that she was "very scared" and “on the verge of tears,” and that she was reportedly forced by Diddy and his security to get inside the house. Notably, Kid Cudi was at the Sunset Marquis hotel with Cassie Ventura when the break-in happened, as per the New York Post.

Apart from Kid Cudi and Capricorn Clark, others who have testified against Diddy in the ongoing trial include his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and former assistant George Kaplan. USA Today stated on May 16 that Diddy has been accused of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, and the rapper has denied all charges against him.

