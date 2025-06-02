Diddy trial: "Terrified" ex-PA claims the rapper put tracking devices in Cassie's car and stole their phones

Former assistant of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mia, continued her testimony against the rapper on June 2, 2025, in court. While being questioned by defense attorney Brian Steel, Mia claimed that Combs had reportedly put tracking devices in the car of his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The trial updates shared by CNN revealed that Mia disclosed the details after Brian asked how Sean had discovered her private conversations with Cassie Ventura. Mia told the court that she was scared of Combs, as she testified:

“He has stolen my phone many times, he has stolen Cassie’s phone many times, he has put tracking devices on her car. I'm not sure what he's capable of. I was terrified.”

Mia also testified that there were certain occasions where she could not disclose certain things to Cassie Ventura, as Diddy did not allow her. Mia said that she shared a close relationship with Cassie over the years and added:

“One of the worst parts was being put in the middle and having to cover up for Puff (Combs) to Cass (Ventura), which he forced me to do constantly.”

Apart from this, Mia said in her testimony that she never advised Cassie Ventura to break up with Sean or be with him at the same time, as per CNN. Mia also stated that she felt “terrible” whenever she had to cover for Sean, adding that Combs would have taken Cassie Ventura away from her if she did not do the same.

Mia testified that she did not speak about the abuse she reportedly suffered under Diddy

During her recent appearance at the court, Brian Steel questioned Mia whether she ever approached anyone after being allegedly abused by Sean, including her close friends, family members, or the police. According to CNN, Mia replied that she had never spoken to anyone about the alleged abuse incidents and added:

“The only time I reached out for help was very subtly to people in the office, but not disclosing things that other people hadn’t witnessed.”

Mia told the court that Diddy had also ordered her to record certain things featuring him. Mia claimed that Combs reportedly told her to have a pocket video camera and that she was not allowed to record anything as she wished. The ex-personal assistant additionally clarified that she did not have any evidence in the form of videos against Sean.

As per CNN, Mia also testified that Sean received praise most of the time, even if he did not display good behavior. Mia described Combs as her “authority figure” and that she had frequently aimed to get his approval.

Mia opened up on the reasons she had stopped Diddy from telling Cassie Ventura that he sexually assaulted her. Mia addressed how Sean allegedly threatened her, as she testified:

“He threatened to tell Cassie quote unquote ‘everything’, which made me feel like I had done something wrong. I don’t know how to explain what that does to a person.”

Mia started testifying against Diddy on May 29, 2025. She told the court how she felt working with Sean over the years. She was previously employed under personalities such as Mike Myers and Georgina Chapman. Sean's trial began last month over charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to BBC News.

