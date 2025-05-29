“I saw him pick her up and thought, ‘Is he going to kill her?’” — Diddy's ex-employee Mia recounts gruesome alleged attack on Cassie by the rapper

The ongoing trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs featured his ex-assistant, Mia, appearing in court to give her testimony. Mia took the stand on May 29, 2025, and opened up about certain incidents where Diddy reportedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

As per the updates posted by CNN from the trial, Mia testified that one of the cases happened at Cassie’s apartment, and stylist Deonte Nash was also present at the scene. Combs appeared at the place in a frustrated condition and reportedly threw Ventura after entering the apartment.

Mia said in her testimony that she and Nash tried to stop Combs, and the duo became scared since they thought that Sean might kill Ventura. Mia referred to the entire moment, as she told the court:

“I saw him pick her up and thought, ‘Is he going to kill her?’”

Mia testified that the singer and dancer was reportedly choking after being hit by Diddy, and the rapper continued following her to the bedroom, allegedly slamming her head “into the corner of the bed.” In addition, Mia alleged that Ventura was bleeding after being pushed towards the bed, as per CNN.

Sean then reportedly told Mia to tell everyone that Cassie had hurt herself since she was drunk. Furthermore, Combs also told Ventura to speak to an assistant so that she could make an appointment with a plastic surgeon who would treat the injury on her head.

In addition, Mia testified that she listened to Sean since she believed that Combs was the only medium for Ventura to get some help. Mia also opened up on how Sean was looking after the incidents, saying that the rapper’s eyes reportedly became black, and added:

“I was trying to get him to stop, and it was like he was looking through me.”

Diddy reportedly attacked Cassie Ventura during other events: Mia’s testimony explained

An ex-assistant of Sean Combs testified how the rapper reportedly attacked Cassie Ventura (Image via Getty)

During the ongoing trial, Mia recalled that another assault incident happened at the time of the Emmy Awards in 2010, when Cassie attended a party organized by the late singer Prince. Combs was initially not with Mia and Ventura as he was willing to spend time with his kids. Diddy told Mia to be with Cassie before he left, as reported by CNN.

Mia and Cassie were informed about the party by a close friend, and the duo reportedly decided to attend the same. Prince was performing at the party, and while Ventura and Mia were enjoying the same, Sean unexpectedly arrived at the place.

Mia testified that she and Cassie attempted to run away from the place. However, Combs managed to catch them and allegedly put Ventura on the ground. Mia said that she was fired a day after the incident and referred to the alleged assault in her testimony by saying:

“He started attacking her, but Prince’s security swiftly intervened.”

According to CNN, Mia testified that around two years later, Cassie was reportedly seeking help during a vacation in Turks and Caicos. The ex-employee added that Sean was being violent towards Cassie multiple times and that Ventura approached her one day, alleging that Sean was going to kill her.

Mia testified that she and Cassie managed to stop Diddy from entering the room by putting pressure on the door with furniture. The duo then escaped by the patio after running out from the back side of the room. Mia and Cassie then used paddle boards and went out on the sea. Mia also said that although the weather was not good, they preferred to face it instead of returning.

As per CNN, Mia served as a personal assistant for Diddy between 2009 and 2017. Apart from that, she had previously worked under actress Georgina Chapman and comedian Mike Myers.

