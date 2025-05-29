Diddy trial: Stylist Deonte Nash claims he allegedly set Cassie up with Michael B. Jordan

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash took the witness stand for the second consecutive day on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial. Nash worked as a stylist for the rapper and Cassie Ventura between 2009 and 2018.

During his testimony, Deonte Nash claimed that he had set Cassie Ventura up with actor Michael B. Jordan in 2015, when Ventura was in South Africa to film Honey 3. He testified that Ventura and Diddy were on a break at that time, and Cassie discovered that the rapper was dating someone else, according to People Magazine.

"Why does he keep humiliating me and trying to ruin my career?" Ventura asked Nash at the time.

Deonte Nash remarked:

"Yes, I did hook her up with Michael B. Jordan. I know where we’re going with this. He fine, she fine. I mean, 'Why not?'"

For the unversed, Cassie Ventura is the prosecution's star witness, and Diddy's ex-girlfriend who filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023 for rape and years of abuse. The former couple began dating in 2005 and separated after an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted for over a decade.

More about Deonte Nash's testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

On the first day of his testimony on May 28, Deonte Nash opened up about several incidents where Combs had threatened Cassie Ventura, physically abused her, and called her by slurs like "sl*t" and "h*," as per a BBC report dated May 29, 2025. Nash also alleged that the music mogul controlled Ventura's life, which "drove her crazy" and made her "cry."

Nash further recalled an incident when Combs walked into Cassie's hotel room and started hitting her "pretty hard", as she accidentally missed the rapper's phone call ahead of the OVO music festival in Toronto. Nash alleged that after a while, he and a female staffer (identified in the trial as "Mia") had to jump on Diddy's back to stop him from hitting Ventura, but he threw them both off in a fit of rage, as reported by USA Today.

The celebrity stylist told the court that "Mia" and Ventura tried to escape into the bathroom, but the rapper managed to get to them and, after a while, banged Cassie's head on the bed frame.

"When he noticed the blood, he just panicked," Nash testified.

After allegedly banging Cassie's head, the rapper looked at Nash and "Mia" and remarked:

"Look at what y'all made me do."

Nash testified that he had called 911 afterwards and recalled that the next day, Ventura had stitches on her eyebrows when he video called her.

"She had stitches on her forehead, a gash on her forehead."

He further alleged that Cassie's 2013 mixtape RockaByeBaby "did really well, yet Combs refused to release it on any streaming platforms.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after his arrest on September 16, 2024. The music mogul has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, one count of racketeering, and two counts of transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

