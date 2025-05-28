Stylist Deonte Nash recounts Diddy's gruesome alleged attack on Cassie, claims rapper stopped only when there was "blood"

Deonte Nash, a friend of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, was the latest witness to testify in the rapper’s ongoing trial. While appearing at the court on May 28, 2025, Nash recalled the time when the model and actress was badly injured after being reportedly attacked by Combs, as stated by CNN.

The live updates posted by the outlet say that although the stylist could not mention the specific date, he told the court that it happened between 2013 and 2014. In addition, Nash alleged that Combs was not in a good mood at the time.

Deonte said that he was helping Cassie get her things packed for a trip. Diddy suddenly appeared at the house and began shouting since there was no response from Ventura on the phone. Notably, Deonte was the one who opened the door, as per CNN.

As soon as Combs entered the house, he allegedly began hitting Cassie and also pulled her by the hair. Deonte and Ventura then went towards the bedroom and attempted to lock Combs outside.

However, he managed to get inside by pushing the door. Deonte also said in his testimony that Combs’ assistant was also present with them inside the same room. The assistant’s identity was not disclosed and is being referred to as “Mia” in the ongoing trial.

Nash told the court that Diddy attacked Cassie again after entering the room. Furthermore, Deonte and Diddy's assistant were thrown off by him when the duo tried to stop the rapper from hitting Cassie, who injured herself on the head after hitting the bed frame. Nash recalled Sean’s reaction at that and said,

“When he noticed the blood he just panicked.”

Deonte said in his testimony that he could not get help through 911, following which Cassie visited a plastic surgeon. Nash stated that he saw Cassie with stitches alongside an injury near the eyebrow when he contacted her on a video call.

Deonte Nash claimed that Diddy hit him, along with Cassie Ventura, on one occasion

While giving his testimony, Nash recalled that Cassie was reportedly hit by Combs around ten years ago. At the same time frame, Combs had allegedly attacked Deonte and Cassie Ventura on another occasion.

According to CNN, Deonte Nash told the court that the incident happened at Cassie Ventura’s apartment, where Diddy arrived as he wanted to speak to Ventura. While Sean and Cassie entered the bedroom, the pair came out a few moments later, with Combs reportedly attempting to push Ventura out by grabbing her hair.

Nash said in his testimony that Combs also tried to push him at the same time and grabbed him by his shirt. Deonte then went towards his car, and Ventura came downstairs a few moments later, accompanied by Combs. Nash and Ventura managed to get away from the place and were later stopped by Diddy in the middle of the road, who called them.

He came near the window of Deonte and Cassie’s car, and allegedly threatened Cassie Ventura by saying that he would release the singer’s sexually explicit videos through online platforms, as stated by CNN. Apart from that, Deonte testified that Sean told Cassie that he would additionally send Ventura’s videos to her parents.

Nash told the court that he advised Cassie to let Sean release the videos since Combs was also featured on them. However, she responded by telling Deonte that Diddy was not in any of the videos since he was the one who allegedly recorded her when she was “with other guys.”

Notably, Cassie Ventura is also one of those who testified against Sean "Diddy" Combs in the first week when the trial began, as per ABC News. Other witnesses who have testified so far include male escort Daniel Phillip, federal agent Yasmin Binda, Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, and many others.

