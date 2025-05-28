Expecting mother Cassie reportedly admitted to NYC hospital's labor and delivery unit two weeks after Diddy trial testimony

A source told People that Cassie Ventura was reportedly taken to a New York City Labor and Delivery Unit on May 27. She was the star witness in Diddy's federal trial and gave a four-day testimony beginning on May 12, 2025. Ventura was eight and a half months pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine. They already have two daughters, Frankie and Sunny

Ad

For the unversed, Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and could face life in prison if found guilty.

Cassie Ventura on being a mother

Cassie Ventura attends the Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud Holiday Pop-Up - (Image via Getty)

In October 2019, while Cassie Ventura was pregnant with her first daughter, Frankie, she gave an interview to Babe by Hatch. The 38-year-old told the media outlet that although she was excited to be a mother, she wanted to preserve her identity. Ventura said she wanted her daughter to grow up watching her do many things, such as making music and running a business.

Ad

Trending

"I don't want to lose myself in becoming a mom. Of course, I will do anything for her, but I also want to remain true to myself. I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all," she stated.

Ad

At the time, she stated that she was excited to have a daughter and also wanted to have a son. Cassie said that instead of being stressed, she was excited to be a mother.

"I always assumed that becoming a mom was going to be this stressful, scary thing, but I haven't felt that way in the slightest. Instead, I feel so fortunate to have this opportunity to be her mom. I am very much looking forward to having a girl. I would have loved a boy as well, but it feels so special to have a little girl," Ventura said.

Ad

What did Cassie say about her four-day-long testimony at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial?

As per the New York Post's May 28, 2025, report, Ventura released a statement after her testimony ended on May 16. As she was in her late pregnancy, Cassie asked for privacy from the media and hoped to put an end to that chapter of her life.

"I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear. I'm glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and my growing family," she stated.

Ad

According to CNN's report, on May 28, 2025, prosecutors will call four witnesses to testify: a Los Angeles Police Department officer, a Los Angeles Fire Department investigator, Deonte Nash, and one of Diddy's former assistants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More