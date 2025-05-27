Diddy trial: Victim 3 will not testify in the rapper's sex-trafficking trial

Starting Tuesday, the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial entered its third week. For the unversed, Combs is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, the music mogul has denied all the allegations against him.

As reported by NBC, on May 4, 2025, the trial hinges on four key witnesses, labeled as Victim 1, Victim 2, Victim 3, and Victim 4. Their identities have been kept anonymous, except for Victim 1, who is R&B singer Cassie Ventura. The singer was in a relationship with Combs for more than a decade and filed a lawsuit against him in November 2023, for rape and years of abuse.

As reported by CNN on May 23, all four victims were expected to testify in court. However, a source close to Victim 3 claimed that she wouldn't appear in this trial.

"She didn't want to testify," the source said.

The outlet further cited sources claiming that Victim 3 is likely referred to as Gina, who has been mentioned several times in court and has been described as Comb's ex-girlfriend.

More about Victim 3 in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles on October 30, 2023 (Image via Getty)

According to CNN, the indictment stated that Combs used his power to "intimidate, threaten, and lure" women, of whom Victim 3 was one, under the pretense of romance and coerce them into engaging in commercial acts of sex and "freak-offs."

According to CNN, George Kaplan, a former personal assistant of Diddy, also mentioned Gina during his testimony on May 21, recalling an incident in which Diddy threw an apple at her. Subsequently, the outlet also noted Cassie Ventura's testimony, where she alleged that Combs was unfaithful to her by being involved with a woman named Gina while they were in a relationship.

Ventura also mentioned that she ended her relationship with Combs in 2015 after she found out that Combs had been involved with Gina in 2014, which she found "a little scary."

The topic resurfaced during Cassie's former friend Kerry Morgan's testimony on May 19, where she alleged that Combs got Gina pregnant, as reported by Fox News on May 19.

"I'm pretty sure she got pregnant, that Gina girl," Morgan testified.

As reported by The New York Times on May 23, Gina joined Tasha K for an interview on her YouTube channel UNWINEWITHTASHAK, where she opened up about her relationship with Combs. Gina shared that she met Diddy in 2014 and claimed that the rapper physically abused her during their relationship.

CNN also noted that in early May, Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey claimed that they were having a hard time contacting Victim 3's lawyers and that "she may not show up."

As reported by Sky News on May 14, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

