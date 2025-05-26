"Diddy loved putting Johnson & Johnson on his Johnson": Ben Shapiro makes unhinged comment on Combs' alleged Beverly Hills "kiddie pool" w/ baby oil

On May 26, 2025, far-right commentator Ben Shapiro shared insights on Sean "Diddy" Combs' sexual assault and racketeering conspiracy trial. For the unversed, the rapper has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest on September 16, 2024. He was arrested for one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force and coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The government's key witness and Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, took the witness stand for four consecutive days. The hearing for her testimony started on May 13, where she described the years of alleged abuse she endured during her relationship with the rapper for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, in his podcast, Ben Shapiro reviewed Cassie's testimony from May 13, where she alleged that Combs asked her to get into a kiddie "pool filled with baby oil" during the infamous freak-offs held at the Montage Beverly Hills.

As reported by USA Weekly, on May 13, Cassie testified:

"If Sean wanted it to happen, that was what was going to happen. There was no way around it. We used 10 bottles of baby oil, regular-size."

She also alleged that Diddy required everyone in the freak-off to apply baby oil all over their body.

"Sean wanted it heated, and he wanted it to be glistening, so we applied every five minutes."

Reflecting on Cassie's testimony, Ben Shapiro remarked:

"She [Cassie Ventura] explained the lubricant was applied every five minutes, kind of like a stopwatch, and detailed a kiddie pool filled with baby oil set up at the Beverly Hills montage. None of the staffers noticed or anything?"

Shapiro added:

"I think it's safe to say Diddy loved putting Johnson and Johnson on his Johnson."

More about Cassie Ventura's testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

During the same testimony, the R&B singer labeled Diddy as a "scary person," saying he subjected her to psychological abuse every day and that "his eyes went black" when he got angry. As reported by Mint on May 14, Cassie said,

"The version I loved of him was no longer there."

She further told the court that Diddy controlled her appearance, transportation, rent, and overall lifestyle, adding:

"He would take away my phone, my car, even my jewelry. He also took away my self-confidence," Cassie said.

Ventura alleged that the infamous event lasted from 36 to 72 hours, which took up most of her energy. She also claimed she would participate in the freak-offs because she loved Combs and wanted to "make him happy."

"I couldn't focus on my work. My time was consumed by his demands and those parties," Cassie said.

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Los Angeles Premiere of Can't Stop Won't Stop (Image via Getty)

Ventura added:

"The freak-offs became a job where there was no space to do anything else but to recover and just try to feel normal again."

As reported by The New York Times on May 13, 2025, Cassie also said the freak-offs made her feel "disgusted" and "humiliated," adding that the rooms would be left with residues of urine and blood after the freak-offs were over.

Cassie Ventura began dating Sean Combs in 2007 after the former couple met in 2005 when the rapper signed her to his Bad Boy Records label. However, the former couple separated in 2018 after being together for over a decade.

