"This guy is psycho" — Perez Hilton reacts as Diddy's ex-assistant reveals details about freak-offs, pills shaped like Barack Obama's face, and more

On May 21, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared insights on Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-assistant, David James's testimony from May 20 in the rapper's sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial. As reported by The Independent on May 20, 2025, David stood in the witness stand for the second consecutive day, alleging that he frequently saw Combs take drugs.

Reading from David's testimony, Hilton remarked:

"Diddy's former personal assistant, David James, testified under oath before a jury that Diddy used drugs daily. He also testified that Kim Porter's baby daddy often took ecstasy pills shaped like Barack Obama's face."

Hilton analyzed David's testimony and noted that a part of David's job was to prepare Combs' room for the infamous freak-offs in advance.

"James said that he would set up the rooms for Combs' arrival, including clothing, a toiletry bag, a medicine bag, food, and drinks. He said that he would organize a collection of about 40 products, mostly skin care, for Diddy in the hotel bathroom," Hilton remarked.

As reported by News Nation on May 21, David further alleged that Combs regularly travelled with "at least $10,000," and "even more" in cash, including 25-30 unnamed pill bottles, Viagra, Tylenol, Advil, water pills, and pills to increase his sperm count in his toiletry bag.

Reacting to David's comments on Diddy, Perez remarked:

"Holy crap this guy [Diddy] is psycho."

The outlet noted that Combs allegedly asked David to pay for baby oil, Astroglide lubricant, and condoms in cash to avoid any official record by keeping the transaction off the company books.

More on David James' testimony against Sean "Diddy" Combs

As reported by People Magazine on May 20, 2025, David James further testified about undergoing two lie detector tests administered by an FBI agent during his time working for Combs.

James claimed that the first polygraph test occurred when Combs noticed that some cash was missing. He shared that his experience was "very intimidating," and he could not refuse the test if he wanted to keep his job.

The outlet noted that about six months later, a second test was administered on him when Combs' Cartier watch went missing. However, James passed both the tests.

"I was more nervous the second time. It was extremely intimidating," James said.

Further in his testimony, David James shared that he was hired as Combs's "personal liaison" and worked for the rapper from May 2007 to 2009. As per an ABC 13 report dated May 22, 2025, David left his position in 2008 due to an incident involving former record executive Suge Knight, who is currently in jail for manslaughter and hit-and-run.

James recalled an incident from 2008 when he and Combs' security guard, D-Roc, spotted Suge Knight eating at Mel's Diner, adding:

"We pulled into the parking lot and D-Roc looks over and says, 'That's motherf****r Suge Knight.'"

He further claimed that they left the restaurant when they allegedly saw four cars arriving at the parking lot and witnessed someone hand Suge Knight a gun while they were waiting for their order at the restaurant.

"D-Roc said, 'We got to f*****g go,'" David claimed.

James alleged that as they returned to Combs' apartment, he witnessed the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, urging him not to confront Knight.

"Cassie looked very distressed. She was telling him not to go," David James claimed.

He told the court that Combs had three guns on his lap as they left for Mel's diner to confront Knight, which "shook" him up and eventually made him stop working for the rapper.

"This was the first time as his assistant that I realized my life was in danger. I told them I want to leave but give six months notice so I could train the next assistant."

As reported by Sky News on May 14, Sean "Diddy" Combs is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was arrested on September 16, 2024, on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

