"New York is Diddy's city"— Aubrey O’Day speaks out on alleged risks amid speculation over her testifying in rapper's trial

Aubrey O’Day recently opened up on the alleged situations that she had gone through ever since Diddy's trial began on May 5, 2025. The rapper has been accused of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution after being arrested in September last year.

Aubrey O’Day appeared for an interview on a new podcast, Covering the Diddy Trial, with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, last week on Friday, May 16. During the conversation, Holmes referred to the time when tabloid articles alleged that the singer was testifying in the case as soon as she shared a photo on her Instagram Story.

Aubrey said that she wanted to clarify that she was not testifying by sharing the picture, and added:

“If anyone knows at all anything about situations like this, or if you don’t, let me explain to you, this is a very, you could potentially be in danger. And it’s not something that you go announce. It’s not something that you frolic around about, you definitely don’t speak about it.”

Holmes then referred to the word “danger” in Aubrey’s comments and asked her about the person she was speaking about. The reality star responded by saying:

“New York is Diddy's city, you know. The hotel I’m staying at is the hotel that he’s filmed many things in. And everybody remembers me from when I was a kid. The same guys that were working back then were working there now. When I walked in, I didn’t even need to hand in. He said, ‘You’ve aged so well since you were a kid.’ I don’t remember any of these people, but they all remember me.”

Aubrey O’Day stated that people working at the hotel wanted to question her about Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which triggered her a lot. The Dance Moms star continued and stated:

“Of course, nobody knew that when I was being put in that hotel. That was a staple hotel of the man. And I don’t like being difficult, but that’s what I’ve experienced. So I don’t even know. I didn’t know if a hotel leak did. I didn’t know how it happened in all, honestly, wow.”

Aubrey O’Day responds to the rumors of her testifying in Diddy’s case

According to Fox News, the reports of Aubrey’s testimony in Diddy’s ongoing trial emerged from an Instagram Story where she shared a video. The clip was recorded in Manhattan, and she included a balance emoji, which refers to the symbol of justice.

In a statement shared with People magazine on May 17, 2025, Aubrey O’Day confirmed that she has not received a subpoena to appear as a witness in the case and said:

“This trial is bittersweet for me, as I’ve been speaking the truth about Diddy for 20 years now.”

She further stated that she has decided to heal herself from everything that she had to go through after being reportedly removed by Diddy from the band Danity Kane in 2008. Aubrey disclosed that this is one of the reasons she launched the new podcast, Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial.

The Celebrity Big Brother star stated that the podcast is an initiative she is taking to regain the things that she lost many years ago. She then referred to the alleged victims of Diddy by saying:

“My heart goes out to all the victims, especially those who could have been spared, had anyone taken these claims seriously prior. My sincere hope is that justice will prevail and for there to be further systemic changes within the music industry to prevent all forms of abuse from those in a position of power.”

Also known as Aubrey Morgan O’Day, she contributed to two of Danity Kane’s albums, including their second major project, Welcome to the Dollhouse, before being fired from the band. As a solo artist, Aubrey O’Day has an EP titled Between Two Evils in her credits.

