"This is how Diddy operates": Melanie King reacts as rapper allegedly "berates" & cusses his lawyers during trial recess

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, which started on May 5, 2025, is creating headlines for several reasons, including his appearance at the court. Melanie King spoke about the same on her YouTube channel on Friday, May 16, 2025. In the video, she alleged that Diddy has reportedly been cussing his lawyers during recess.
Melanie started by focusing on Combs' meltdown at the court, saying that he was reportedly angry after a judge reprimanded his defense team for delaying tactics. King also claimed that the judge was not happy after the defense team submitted around 400 exhibits to the court, trying to produce evidence in the last minute.
King added that the exhibits were a part of proving Cassie Ventura’s testimony wrong. She continued to say that the rapper's reactions towards his legal team were loud as he also used derogatory names for them.
In her video, King added that Diddy was "used to berating people" and having them do what he wanted. She noted that this was something people had seen "multiple times" from him.
“He’s used to berating people, having them do what he wants, and cussing them out, which he would do on that show. But we’ve seen this multiple times from Diddy, multiple reports, witnesses, people who have been subjected to this, that this is how Diddy operates. Even in business situations he would do this,” she added.
The YouTube personality addressed how the rapper has reportedly been cussing his attorneys and questioned if he expected to get a better defense after the same. King stated that Combs’ frustration was visible on his face and that he was “reprimanding” his defense team.
Melanie explained the same by saying that he seemed furious and had also "isolated himself during a recess from his attorneys" for around 10 minutes.
“And that they were all standing at least a couple feet away from him. So he’s over there fuming, and then one by one, he calls each one over individually, and berates them,” the YouTuber added.
Cassie Ventura’s text messages were read during Diddy’s trial
Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend was the prosecution's star witness and she appeared on stand for her testimony on May 13, 2025. NPR reported that the R&B singer opened up on a lot of things, including her alleged participation in the freak-offs organized by Combs.
According to CNN, defense attorney Anna Estevao also read Cassie Ventura’s text messages to Combs during the trial. One of them featured the Empire star telling the rapper that she missed him a lot and that she would always be there whenever he needed her.
Cassie told the court that she and Combs had once spoken about their lifestyle. A few texts reportedly featured the duo recalling the moments they spent with each other during the freak-offs. Ventura allegedly expressed her anger in some messages, one of which had her saying that she was "really hurt" by the way he dealt with her.
“I am really hurt by the way you deal with me. I don’t need your money, I need some attention. I am thankful, but I can pay for these things myself,” the text read.
In her testimony, Cassie said that she never disclosed anything about the freak-offs to her close friends or anyone working for Combs, as per CNN. Ventura claimed that her friends were well aware of the abuse she had suffered when she was romantically linked to Combs.
According to BBC News, Diddy is facing charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy to engage in prostitution after his arrest in September 2024. However, he has denied all the allegations.