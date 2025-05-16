"Forced her to do the freak-off during her birthday": Melanie King unveils harrowing details from Cassie's testimony against Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial has been ongoing since May 5, 2025, and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s testimony has created headlines as it featured details that were unknown to the general public over the years.

Social media star Melanie King recently shared a video on her official YouTube channel on May 16, 2025, where she addressed everything mentioned by Cassie in her testimony during the trial. At one point, Melanie referred to the details of the alleged freak-offs revealed by Cassie in her testimony.

King said in the video that the freak-offs allegedly occurred for almost 24 hours, with the duration gradually extending to 36 hours and then 4 days. Melanie mentioned that Cassie Ventura was reportedly suffering from mouth sores and infections, which made it difficult for her to swallow. King further stated:

“Her throat would hurt so bad. But he would demand she do these freak-offs. Even dragging her out of her 29th birthday party that he threw for her while she was feeling safe and good, and forced her to do the freak-off during her birthday party.”

The podcaster also discussed Cassie Ventura’s association with the freak-offs, reportedly as a s*x worker. King stated that the defense questioned Ventura about her alleged participation in the freak-offs at a time when they were not in a relationship anymore.

According to King, Ventura responded that it was a job for her to do the freak-offs. Melanie also mentioned:

“She clarified that she viewed herself as a s*x worker under Diddy’s employment, not a girlfriend. Now we know she had that record deal with him. So technically she was his employee, and that she had that ten album deal. She had done hundreds of songs that he never released, and he only put out one of the albums in her ten album deal, and the nine others never saw the light of the day.”

Cassie Ventura claims that Diddy had threatened her on one occasion

According to People magazine, Cassie and Diddy’s relationship dates back to 2007, and they separated around 11 years later in 2018. Notably, the former even alleged in a complaint around two years ago, claiming that Diddy had r*ped and abused her when they were romantically linked.

As mentioned, Cassie Ventura has testified against Diddy in the ongoing trial. As per a report by the Associated Press on May 15, 2025, Cassie told the court that she could not reject the demands of Diddy to have s*xual encounters with many males.

Cassie addressed the reason for the same by saying that Diddy had reportedly threatened her by saying that she would release her videos. Ventura claimed that she was scared about her career and family members, and that whatever she had to go through should not be suffered by anyone else.

Apart from that, Cassie said that she was allegedly r*ped by Sean on one particular occasion when the rapper forcefully entered her apartment in Los Angeles, as stated by the Associated Press.

Cassie Ventura also recalled a few incidents where she was reportedly hit by Diddy, and had to hide her injuries with sunglasses and certain outfits whenever she attended some events. One of the instances happened in 2013 when Cassie was planning to travel to Canada for Drake’s music festival, and Sean allegedly threw her into a bed frame following a dispute with Ventura’s friends.

Sean has been at the Brooklyn-based Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September 2024. A press release from the US Attorney’s Office stated that Sean is accused of s*x trafficking, bribery, forced labor, obstruction of justice, kidnapping, threatening and abusing women, and leading a racketeering conspiracy.

