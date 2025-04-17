Pilita Corrales family tree explored as veteran Filipino star Nora Aunor passes away days after music icon

The Gutierrez family recently suffered a loss following the deaths of Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor. While the former died on April 12, 2025, Nora died four days later from unknown causes.

In addition, Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor were also the grandmothers of actress Janine Gutierrez. Corrales was Janine’s grandmother from her father Ramon Christopher Gutierrez’s family, and Aunor was from the side of Janine’s mother, Lotlot de Leon, as per GMA News Online.

Pilita was also active in the music and entertainment industry, like Nora. She worked with record labels like Vicor Music Corporation and Aquarius Records, and had multiple albums in her credits, including Love, Matud Nila, Sampaguita, and For Love’s Sake Only.

Janine also announced the news of Pilita Corrales’ death five days ago through Instagram with a black-and-white photo, writing that she left an impact on the lives of many people with her “kindness and generosity.” Gutierrez also mentioned:

“She will be remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry, but most of all of her love of life and family. Please join us with your prayers and kind thoughts as we celebrate her beautiful life.”

Janine shared a similar post a day after Nora Aunor’s demise, where she included a family picture, seemingly captured during their childhood days. Gutierrez expressed gratitude to all those who were sending prayers and continued:

“A treasure to our family but truly always more the people’s than ours. She had a life of giving her immeasurable love to everyone she touched whether on screen, through music, or in person.”

Pilita Corrales’ family tree: Children, grandchildren, and more

As mentioned, the Lahug, Cebu native became a popular face over the years for her flawless work in the world of acting and music. She has also been a part of a family where most of the members are associated with the same industry.

According to ABS-CBN, Pilita Corrales was the mother of two children born from her marriages to Gonzalo Blanco and Eddie Gutierrez. While Corrales had a son named Ramon Christopher Gutierrez with the latter, she welcomed a daughter, Jackie Lou Blanco, with Gonzalo.

Apart from being an actress, Jackie Lou is also active as an aerobic instructor. She has hosted shows like Student Canteen and played important roles in other television projects such as Joyride, LaLola, Legacy, Indio, and Hiram na Alaala. According to IMDb, Ramon is a popular face at the same time, with a few films in his credits, like Codename: Asero.

Among Pilita Corrales’ grandchildren, Janine Gutierrez was born after Ramon tied the knot with actress Lotlot de Leon. The pair split in 2003 after being married for more than ten years, as per ABS-CBN. They welcomed three more kids – Diego, Jessica, and Maxine.

As mentioned, Janine is already pursuing her career as an actress, specifically for her appearances on the small screen. She has played the lead on many shows, including Together Forever, Once Again, Pepito Manaloto, and ASAP Natin ‘To.

ABS-CBN also stated that Pilita Corrales’ second grandchild, Diego, established himself in the musical world a long time ago, with singles such as Hanggang Sa Dulo, Sandali, and On A Dream. Although Maxine has opted to maintain a distance from the spotlight, she is active on Instagram and frequently shares photos on different occasions. On the other hand, Jessica participated in the game show Family Feud Philippines and was seen in a film, Pimpinero: Blood and Oil.

Furthermore, Pilita Corrales’ daughter, Jackie, is also the mother of three children, Kenneth, Rikkie Mae, and Arabella, from her marriage to Ricky Davao in the past. Rikki and Arabella have already entered the acting industry, where the latter was praised for her work in Batang Quiapo. Mae has been a part of projects like Widows’ War and TiktoClock, as per IMDb.

According to The Inquirer, Jackie and Ramon confirmed the news of Pilita Corrales’ death while speaking to the outlet, saying that the actress died in her sleep. Jackie also said that Pilita was not struggling with any health problems. Pilita was 85 years old at the time of her death.

