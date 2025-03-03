Daniel Blumberg health issues explored as British composer wins Best Original Score for The Brutalist at Oscars 2025

Daniel Blumberg, the composer for the film The Brutalist, took home an Oscar for the Best Original Score on Sunday, March 2. The British musician and visual artist was reportedly diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in the last few years.

In an interview with Dazed published on May 19, 2023, the interviewer briefly mentioned the medical condition referenced in Daniel’s album GUT. The "acute renderings of pain and frustration" the composer suffered, were reportedly reflected in the album.

Daniel worked on the lyrics during the pandemic in 2020. He told the interviewer:

"The record was made during a time when you weren’t meant to see people, and it was dangerous for me to see people, so it felt wrong to play with people."

Daniel added:

"I never experienced illness in my life until then, so it was quite fascinating."

In another interview with The Creative Independent published on September 20, 2023, the outlet asked Daniel if GUT was "partly prompted by an intestinal illness" he previously suffered. Daniel said the illness struck him after Mona Fastvold's film The World To Come wrapped up, where he was the composer.

Daniel Blumberg shared during the conversation:

"It was a big thing to deal with. I didn't really know about illness, but—naturally, it just sort of fell into the way that I write. I wasn't surprised that it started to bleed into the writing of the record because it took the best part of two years to actually be more normal again."

The musician never shared much details about his illness.

Exploring autoimmune diseases amid Daniel Blumberg's Oscar win

An immune system protects the body from potentially harmful substances such as bacteria and viruses. However, as per Cleveland Clinic, an autoimmune disease occurs "when your immune system attacks your body instead of defending it".

The immune system remains more active compared to its normal requirement in such medical conditions. Upon the absence of foreign substances to attack, it turns to the healthy parts of the body.

There is no permanent cure for autoimmune diseases but the affected individual can follow medical advice to regulate their symptoms. These diseases can affect one's blood vessels, nervous system, digestive system, muscles, and joints.

As per Daniel Blumberg's interview with The Creative Independent, the musician suffered an "intestinal illness". Though it's uncertain what type of autoimmune disease he has, according to Cleveland Clinic, the illness affecting one's digestive system includes Crohn’s disease, Autoimmune gastritis, Celiac disease, and Ulcerative colitis.

As Daniel Blumberg was announced the winner in the Best Original Score category at the Oscars, he shared an affectionate peck on the lips with The Brutalist director Brady Corbet. The 35-year-old said:

"I've been an artist for 20 years, since I was a teenager, and when I met Brady, I met my artistic soulmate."

Daniel thanked Brady and other collaborators who worked on The Brutalist in his winning speech.

The former Cajun Dance Party and Yuck member's medical condition seemingly affected his speech at the Oscars. Despite this, Daniel Blumberg delivered his gratitude and concluded by paying a special honor to London's Cafe Oto, where he worked on his music over the years.

