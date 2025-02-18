What did Guy Pearce say about Kevin Spacey? The Brutalist star recalls past encounter

Actor Guy Pearce shared his experience working with Kevin Spacey in the 1997 film L.A. Confidential in the Hollywood Reporter's podcast Awards Chatter, which was released on February 17.

According to the Hollywood Reporter's report dated October 29, 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of alleged s*xual misconduct in 2017. He claimed the actor made a pass at him at a party in 1986 when he was intoxicated. Rapp was 14 years old at the time, and Spacey was 26. As per USA Today's report, after Rapp, 14 more victims spoke up against the actor.

Guy Pearce shared on the podcast that while he was not a victim of s*xual assault, he felt targeted by Spacey often. He said he brushed it off for five months as he was "young and susceptible" and scared of the actor. He told the media outlet,

"I did that thing that you do where you brush it off and go, ‘Ah, that’s nothing. Ah, no, that’s nothing.’ And I did that for five months. And, really, I was sort of scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man. He’s extremely charming and brilliant at what he does, really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question."

Pearce also shared that when the allegations first came out in 2017, it was too overwhelming for him as he couldn't stop crying. He said that time was a wake-up call for him. The Brutalist star said:

"I heard [the reports] and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop. I think it really sort of dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had sort of either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. That was a really incredible wake-up call, I suppose."

The aftermath of the allegations against Kevin Spacey

Celebrity Sightings In Rome - December 19, 2023 - Image via Getty

After multiple victims spoke up against the actor, including filmmaker Tony Montana, Richard Dreyfuss's son Harry Dreyfuss, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, and others, Netflix cut ties with the actor by halting his project Gore, a biopic on Gore Vidal, and removing him from the final season of his famous show House of Cards. His role in All the Money in the World was reshot with Christopher Plummer.

Kevin Spacey has denied all the allegations, and in 2022, the jury found him not guilty in Anthony Rapp's lawsuit against him.

In June last year, Kevin Spacey appeared on Piers Morgan's YouTube show, Piers Morgan Uncensored. In the interview, he discussed his childhood, the allegations against him, losing his job, and his home. The actor shared that his Baltimore house was sold off, and he was unsure where he would live. He said:

"This week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on. My house has been sold off, so I have to go back to Baltimore and put all my things in storage. So the answer to the question is, I’m not quite sure where I’m going to live now."

According to IMDb, Kevin Spacey's comeback movie, Deadlock, will be released this year. Directed by Dustin Fairbanks, it stars DJ Qualls, R. Keith Harris, P.J. Marshall, and Kirsten Kendall, among others.

