Denzel Washington says "there was talk" about Kevin Spacey rumors while reflecting on the 2000 Academy Awards

Denzel Washington, the American actor recently reflected on the 2000 Academy Awards, sharing his thoughts on the American actor Kevin Spacey's win and addressing longstanding rumors about the actor. In a five-part, first-person essay published by Esquire on November 19, Washington recalled the night Spacey won Best Actor for American Beauty, a victory clouded by whispers in Hollywood.

The 69-year-old Denzel Washington in his essay gave an account of his experience at the 2000 Academy Awards where he received a nomination in the best actor category for The Hurricane. He pointed out the excitement generated by Spacey, 65, who received the statuette for American Beauty.

"I'm sure I went home and drank that night. I had to," Denzel Washington wrote, reflecting on his journey to sobriety. Despite the loss, Washington made it clear he harbored no resentment.

"I don't want to sound like, Oh, he won my Oscar, or anything like that. It wasn't like that," he explained.

However, he acknowledged the rumors that were circulating at the time.

"And you know, there was talk in the town about what was going on over there on that side of the street, and that's between him and God," Denzel Washington added. "I ain't got nothing to do with that. I pray for him. That's between him and his maker."

Denzel Washington reflects as Kevin Spacey's career faces legal battles and uncertainty

Kevin Spacey's 2000 Oscar win marked his second Academy Award, following his 1996 win for The Usual Suspects. However, his career took a dramatic turn in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of s*xual assault, sparking a series of allegations from multiple individuals. These claims led to Spacey's dismissal from House of Cards and a swift fall from grace in Hollywood.

A jury in New York acquitted Spacey of battery in Rapp's case in 2022. The next year, the U.K. court freed him on nine alleged counts of s*xual assault. However, legal cases of abuse continued against Spacey, as mentioned in the 2023 documentary Spacey Unmasked.

Kevin Spacey has consistently denied all allegations. In 2017, he came out as gay in response to Rapp's accusations, a move that drew widespread criticism. During a June interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Spacey revealed the financial toll of his legal battles, stating that his home in Baltimore faced foreclosure.

Despite these challenges, Spacey has hinted at a desire to return to acting, though his prospects in Hollywood remain uncertain. Washington and Spacey have both enjoyed long and successful careers in Hollywood. Washington, a two-time Academy Award winner, is widely recognized for his roles in films such as Training Day and Glory.

He has also gained acclaim for his work as a director, with projects like Fences, which earned multiple Oscar nominations. Beyond his on-screen roles, Denzel Washington has been a prominent figure in the theater, earning a Tony Award for his performance in Fences on Broadway.

Spacey, also a two-time Oscar winner, made his mark with standout performances in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty. Known for his versatility, he was a leading figure in film and television, including his critically acclaimed role as Frank Underwood in House of Cards.

He also served as the artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015, contributing significantly to the theater's revival.

Denzel Washington is set to star in Gladiator II, which releases on November 22, marking his return to historical epics. He is also rumored to be reprising his role as Robert McCall in a potential sequel to The Equalizer 3, following the film's successful release earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey has expressed interest in resuming his acting career but has no confirmed projects as he continues to navigate the fallout from his legal and financial challenges.

