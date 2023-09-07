When will The Equalizer 3 be available on OTT platforms? Tentative release on streaming services explored

The Equalizer 3 was released in the USA on September 1, 2023. This new film is a sequel to 2014's The Equalizer and 2018's The Equalizer 2. Made with a budget of $70 million, the film has managed to earn $68.9 million in box office earnings so far, and will most probably be able to break even in the near future.

Even though the film's official OTT release date hasn't been announced yet, it will certainly be released on either Prime Video or Netflix. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, The Equalizer 3 stars Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, Dakota Fanning as Emma Collins, Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci, David Denman as Frank Conroy, Sonia Ben Ammar as Chiara Bonucci, Remo Girone as Enzo Arisio, and several others.

The Equalizer 3: OTT release details and more

It hasn't even been a week since the theatrical release of The Equalizer 3. However, fans are still eager to know when it will be available to stream on OTT.

Unfortunately, there is no official news or announcement for its OTT release date, but going by history, it will be available to stream on either Prime Video or Netflix in the near future. Sony Pictures Releasing has released several films on Prime Video and The Equalizer 3 will probably be released on this platform.

Netflix too is one of the major candidates to become the home for the vigilante action film. The streamer currently has a deal with Sony which allows them to operate side by side.

The first installment of the trilogy is streaming on Starz and is available to rent or buy on Prime Video. The second film in the trilogy is streaming on both Hulu and Prime Video.

In a recent interview with Collider, the film's director, Antoine Fuqua, explained why audiences love and adore lead actor Denzel Washington.

"I think they're connecting to him because he's a common man. There's nothing fancy about him or anything. He seems like somebody you sit down and have a tea with or a friend of yours. He just happens to be a brutal destroyer when it comes time to do that. But I think that's what people are connecting to. You know, you could see yourself in Robert McCall," he said.

He then spoke about the raw violence and brutality of the recent vigilante action film:

"Well, it’s his final masterpiece to take out some bad guys that deserved it. It's set up in the movie when you first meet Vincent [Andrea Scarduzio], the brother, that they're the worst of the worst the way they treat people, kick them out of their homes, and these sorts of things. So they had to go in the worst way. They had to know what it felt like to be terrorized."

The Equalizer 3 Synopsis

The official synopsis of The Equalizer 3 reads:

"Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia."

Written by Richard Wenk, the official producers of the film are Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Denzel Washington, and several others.