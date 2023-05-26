How much is Netflix charging for password sharing? OTT platform launches paid account sharing in the US, gathers mixed response

Netflix recently announced that it will be charging more from customers by introducing a new process of paid sharing in the US. A customer will be charged $7.99 per month in case they are adding a new user to the account. The streaming platform also sent an email to the users in the US stating that one account is only for the user and the rest of the people living in the household.

If someone wishes to share the profile outside their house, the profile can be transferred to a new membership or a new membership can be purchased for an additional amount of $7.99 alongside the cost of the subscription.

The OTT platform also revealed that the paid sharing initiative had been launched in other countries like UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Philippines, Hong Kong, and Singapore. However, paid sharing is yet to be launched in a few other countries.

Cartoon News Network @CCNCartoonNews Netflix has begun rolling out its anti password sharing in multiple regions including the US.



The streaming giant also mentioned that anyone trying to access an account without payment will be blocked. However, the platform will allow members to access their accounts on their devices or while they log in with another device.

One member can be added for those who are paying for the Standard plan and two for the Premium plan. The service won't be available on the ad-supported plan, and the ones who would be included as extra members will be able to watch and download on only one device.

Netizens react to Netflix's paid sharing plan on Twitter

Netflix has made a new move to restrict password sharing by introducing a payment process in case a customer plans to add a new user. However, this new plan has received mixed reactions on Twitter.

While a few were happy with the move, others expressed dissatisfaction with not being able to share their account with others.

George 🍿🎥 @georgeviews



After seeing the response it got in Spain, will Netflix drop the idea of bringing this disastrous move to effect in India? #Netflix has lost as many as 1 million paid subscribers in Spain alone after announcing the ban on password sharing.After seeing the response it got in Spain, will Netflix drop the idea of bringing this disastrous move to effect in India? #Netflix has lost as many as 1 million paid subscribers in Spain alone after announcing the ban on password sharing.After seeing the response it got in Spain, will Netflix drop the idea of bringing this disastrous move to effect in India? https://t.co/mN5627OQmB

Henny Hulk @snapIN2aSLlMJIM Netflix: we are going to start charging people for sharing passwords



Us: fine we just gonna cancel our subscriptions then



Netflix:that was a mistake we aren’t going to do that



(1 year later)



Netflix: we are going to start charging people for sharing passwords



Us: Netflix: we are going to start charging people for sharing passwords Us: fine we just gonna cancel our subscriptions thenNetflix:that was a mistake we aren’t going to do that(1 year later)Netflix: we are going to start charging people for sharing passwords Us: https://t.co/7BEYc6pS0V

Nikki Long @Nikki_L87 For years, I’ve shared my #Netflix account with both my sister & my sister-in-law. Being the highest earner of us three, I’ve never wanted or needed to ask them to contribute towards my subscription. I don’t intend to start now! If Netflix want to push this they can shove it! For years, I’ve shared my #Netflix account with both my sister & my sister-in-law. Being the highest earner of us three, I’ve never wanted or needed to ask them to contribute towards my subscription. I don’t intend to start now! If Netflix want to push this they can shove it! https://t.co/eJEjk5Qme7

Concealed Carry class: EVERYDAY @skinny_que Netflix starts charging $8 for sharing passwords:



Millennials who grew up on Limewire, Napster and Pirate Bay: Netflix starts charging $8 for sharing passwords:Millennials who grew up on Limewire, Napster and Pirate Bay: https://t.co/glPCC19ObL

Jen Ives @jenivescomedian Netflix when they find out you’re sharing your password. Netflix when they find out you’re sharing your password. https://t.co/5eM4gwwJhN

llhaigood @llhaigood

#CancelNetflix I’ve been paying for Netflix for 10 + years. Every time they raise the price I continue to pay without question. I have the premium subscription however today my grandkids are no longer able to watch from their home. No thanks Netflix. I’m done. I’ve been paying for Netflix for 10 + years. Every time they raise the price I continue to pay without question. I have the premium subscription however today my grandkids are no longer able to watch from their home. No thanks Netflix. I’m done.#CancelNetflix

john hoberg @HeidiHidyHoberg Thanks for the email @netflix ! So it sounds like, if I've read this right, you're asking to be fairly compensated for the service you provide! Hmm where have I heard that before? Thanks for the email @netflix! So it sounds like, if I've read this right, you're asking to be fairly compensated for the service you provide! Hmm where have I heard that before? https://t.co/55Y3i35p9L

Netflix's paid sharing plan was introduced back in February 2023

Paid sharing plan was introduced by Netflix in February 2023 in four countries that include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. The process was also tested last year in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

The streaming service revealed their plans for paid sharing in April 2023, and it was supposed to be launched by the second half of this year. The company also mentioned in a letter to the shareholders that their plan received a "cancel" reaction from a majority of the countries, which would supposedly affect the consumer base.

However, it must be noted that subscribers with paid memberships have increased in Canada, where the revenue for the first quarter of 2023 grew at a rapid pace as well. The company's co-CEO Greg Peters mentioned in an interview that a few password-borrowers are watching more than the original owners of the account.

Peters added that the additional members converting to paid subscribers will help develop a good relationship with customers, and this will also prove beneficial for increasing members and revenue.

