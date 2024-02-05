Hightown Season 3 showrunner on wrapping up the story, introducing two new characters (Exclusive)

Hightown Season 3 is the final chapter of the fan-favorite series and the moment is indeed "bittersweet" for showunner Rebecca Cutter. She chatted with SK POP in an exclusive interview to share her thoughts about the final season and the road that led up to this point.

From Gotham, to The Mentalist, Cutter's body of work has been truly illustrious. When asked if there are similarities between the story of Patrick Jane's quest for Red John and Jackie Quiñones' story in Hightown Season 3, however, she said there was very little in common.

Catch the interview with SK POP in video format below or read on for more.

Fans are introduced to two new characters in Hightown Season 3 - Sarah and Rachel

There are two new female characters in the series, Sarah (Kaya Rosenthal) and Rachel (Jeanie Serrales). Cutter teased the importance of both to Hightown Season 3 but did not expound on details, so as to not spoil the fan experience:

"Yes, we have two very interesting new ladies. One is in Ray’s life. And one is in Frankie’s life. And I don’t want to tell you who’s who but one is definitely a little nutty. And I think it’ll be very shocking what happens to them. I don’t know what is a spoiler. So I’m being very vague. But I’m going to say right from the very first episode, you’re going to see some very wild stuff happening."

Even though the central character in Hightown Season 3 and the seasons prior, Jackie, played by Monica Raymund, is driven by finding her "white whale," she has little in common with Patrick Jane from The Mentalist, says Cutter.

For the unversed, Jane is a man determined to find the serial killer who killed his wife and daughter.

"I will say honestly that I learned everything that I know about writing for television writing on The Mentalist. I love that show. I loved the people I worked with and I learned so much about how to tell a story and keep it moving."

The Hightown Season 3 showrunner may have been an integral part of both shows, but she says the stories are different:

"The Mentalist was so light and it was a case of the week show. Whereas this has this long, serialised arc. And it’s much darker. So, I would not say they’re so related. But certainly, I bring many of the same elements to it. And I learned a lot on that other show."

Even though every character is dear to her, Cutter mentioned the two that she is most attached to from the STARZ original. And the two she will miss the most once the series winds up:

"You know, I have a real soft spot for the ladies. I love Riley Voelkel as Renee, and I of course love Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones. I mean she is really the heart and soul of the show. So, I think those two. But I also feel really good about where we leave them. And I think the audience will too. So, it’ll be bittersweet but I think it’ll be very enjoyable as well."

