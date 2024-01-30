Hightown Season 3 Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Hightown Season 3 Episode 2, sticking to its schedule, will be released on February 2, 2024. With an enthralling premiere, the first episode, titled “Good Times,” has successfully set the stage, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with more drama and suspense. As revealed prior to the release, the third season of Hightown will be the grand finale.

As witnessed in the latest installment, Jackie is still not clean, which would likely end her up in a tight sooner or later. Out on bail, Osito is treading his steps carefully to defend his territory by ensuring that everything and every person is in order. Riley is finally comfortable with Ray, but her happiness is gradually fading away as she adjusts to the transition of being a mother.

The premiere ended with a massive cliffhanger, leaving Jackie utterly confused and scared. Now, the stage is set for her to confront the unexpected twists ahead. Follow along with the article to learn more about Hightown Season 3 Episode 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Hightown Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Hightown Season 3 Episode 2 be released

As mentioned above, Hightown Season 3 Episode 2 will be released on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET. The complete release dates and times for the upcoming installment are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, February 2, 2024 2 pm Central Time Friday, February 2, 2024 4 pm Eastern Time Friday, February 2, 2024 5 pm Mountain Time Friday, February 2, 2024 3 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, February 2, 2024 1 pm Hawaii Standard Time Friday, February 2, 2024 12 pm

Where to watch Hightown Season 3 Episode 2

Hightown Season 3 Episode 2 and all the latest installments of the series will be available to stream on Starz in the U.S. The episodes will be rerun throughout the week at different times on the Starz network.

Since Starz is available on other OTT platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video as well, fans can catch the latest episodes of Hightown, even though the platform is limited to the U.S. Hightown Season 3 Episode 2 can also be watched on Philo, Apple TV, Vudu, Sling TV, and more.

A brief recap of Hightown Season 3 Episode 1

Episode 1 kicked off with Jackie waking up after a complete blackout for two days at some beach. Upon coming to her senses, she realized that her phone and car were missing, which she had no idea about. Later, Jackie got an earful from Ray for missing the debrief with the Major, but she was pardoned eventually.

Later, Jackie discovered that she, indeed, was with some girl before she passed out. Later, Ray stepped onto a homicide scene, where tensions flared with Santielle, leading to a heated exchange of words between the two. Santielle decided to interrogate Osito, but the latter managed to keep his composure in check and evaded all his questions, including Owen’s involvement in the murder.

Osito decided to meet Shane to tell him that his nephew was creating so much ruckus that could impact their business. At the prison, Frankie was getting more restless with each day passing and told his lawyer to get him out, but he eventually learned that all doors for his freedom were closed for him.

After some time, Frankie met his admirer, Rachel, and asked her to do something for him. Osito’s supplier, Ralphie Patsis, got busted during a hit-and-run with three kilograms of heroin. Ray saw this as an opportunity to catch Ralphie’s uncle to bust down his operations, so he requested the Major for arrest warrants and called his team, including Jackie.

Unbeknownst to him, Jackie was under the influence of drugs, but surprisingly, the whole operation was a success. The next day, Jackie discovered her car had been found in Fall Brook. However, it was not the condition that was startling to her but the bloody t-shirt found in the trunk, which belonged to the same girl she was with earlier.

What to expect from Hightown Season 3 Episode 2

Hightown Season 3 Episode 2 will likely see Jackie gathering more information on what actually happened with her in the past two days and who was the girl she was with. Given she can’t talk about this to Ray, given she was under the influence of drugs, she has no other choice but to operate on her own.

The episode will also see Osito breaking a deal with a whole new supplier, Frankie’s new plan, Ray’s reaction to his wife working at the same club, and Jackie finding the mystery girl (alive or dead). Hightown Season 3 Episode 2 is anticipated to raise the stakes as the plot thickens, promising heightened intensity and suspense.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hightown Season 3 as 2024 progresses.